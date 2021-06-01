McLennan Community College (Texas) and Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) traded blows like a heavyweight prize fight.
Each offensive outburst was answered with a bigger blow that included five lead changes, but neither team would go down easily in front of 10,021 on Memorial Day night at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Finally, McLennan took the lead for good in the seventh inning and held on for a 13-11 thriller.
“That’s an instant classic right there,” McLennan coach Mitch Thompson said. “That’s two teams going back and forth at each other. I give Matt (Torrez) and Indian Hills a lot of credit. They put a lot of pressure on you and they made us pay for it.
“You had to win it. We kept talking to our guys to hang in there, stay in it. We just need to put up a zero on the mound. You can’t walk those guys 10 times and give them extra outs. They are scrappy and tough to strikeout. They play the game a little different, but boy they are good at their style.”
For Torrez and the Warriors, they played the type of game they have played all year, but this time they came out on the short side.
“First and foremost, I’m ecstatic about my guys,” Torrez said. “They played every out; they played every pitch. I would say this was the first time all year we were snake bitten by who we are with a hit and run there. They say you live by the 3-pointer and you die by the 3-pointer. We live by the hit and run and die by the hit and run. We executed, but it didn’t go our way.”
The Warriors (44-15) did not waste any time, scoring two runs in the first inning, but McLennan (44-16) responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run blast by Blake Jackson and a solo home run by Garrett Martin.
“I was jacked up,” Jackson said. “I had a lot of nerves, but I was excited to get this game going. We gave up some runs in the first but that wasn’t going to stop us. We weren’t scared to face adversity and go back at them.”
Indian Hills was not shaken by the Highlanders’ monster moon shots either, coming back with a five-run second inning to regain the lead setting the course for a back-and-forth battle. Warriors’ first baseman Noel Perez hit a three-run home run around the right field foul pole in the second. He was 3 for 5 with four RBI in the game.
“I was just trying to win,” Perez said. “As long as you keep winning you get more chances. I just wanted to win. I was just trying to hit the ball. It didn’t matter what pitch. I was just trying to do some damage.”
Indian Hills starter Wyatt Wendell kept the Highlanders quiet for two innings, but couldn’t any longer. McLennan tallied six runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-8 lead. Marquis Jackson hit a two-run homer and Dominic Tamez came through with a two-run base hit in the inning.
Indian Hills, though, came right back with three runs in the top of the fifth to regain the lead 11-9. CJ Castillo delivered a two-run base hit then Ren Tachioka scored on a bases-loaded catcher’s interference.
Blake Jackson came through again in the seventh inning with a two-out base hit up the middle to score two runs to give the Highlanders a 12-11 lead. He was 2 for 5 with four RBI.
The Warriors’ first two batters walked in the eighth, but Jack Williams came through in relief for McLennan. He struck out the next batter, induced a pop up and a fielder’s choice ground ball to escape without giving up a run, keeping McLennan’s lead intact.
“I just know I had to trust myself and fill up the zone,” Williams said. “We had some trouble walking guys. You don’t give them any free bags; that’s what they thrive on. I needed to make my pitches and trust my stuff.”
The Warriors first two runners reached in the ninth against closer Landry Wideman, but Tucker Ebest lined out to centerfielder Jaylen Williams, who then threw out Tachioka at second base. Perez grounded out to end the game.