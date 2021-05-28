For awhile this season, McLennan Community College (Texas) resided in splitsville.
The Highlanders were splitting more doubleheaders and series than they were winning.
“At one point this year we were 7-8 or 10-11, so to be where we are right now, we’ve really turned it up a dial,” McLennan coach Mitch Thompson said. “Our numbers the last 20 games are phenomenal. I like what we’re doing. We’re confident and our guys thing we have a shot. We think we can make a deep run.”
From that up and down start came mid-April, and McLennan took four from Vernon College. After beating Blinn College in a single game came a four-game sweep of North Central Texas. And another against Temple to wrap up the regular season.
The Highlanders haven’t lost since April 17, winning 18 in a row and claiming the Southwest District championship, not only outlasting Cisco College, but a downpour in the middle of the final game.
“We’ve just gotten better and better as the season’s gone on,” Thompson said. “We schedule in some losses early, like everybody. One of the things, the Massey Ratings, they do those even on junior college teams and our power rating is good and our strength of schedule is like third in the country out of what, 170 jucos or something like that.
“That’s what happens. When you play good people, you’ve got a chance to take some losses. Some people that have unbelievable records that got beat out even, you look at their strength of schedule it’s 145th, so they’re not playing a lot of people who can beat them, and all of a sudden they play somebody who can and it happens.”
The tough schedule has the Highlanders (42-16) well-prepared he said, and they earned the No. 4 seed in this week’s JUCO World Series.
“We’ve played a really good schedule and we’re battle-tested and we’re playing our best ball right now,” Thompson said. “We keep getting better and it’s been fun.”
After the 2020 season was canceled, McLennan lost a dozen players to high-level Division I programs, but a few who had signed with four-year schools opted to return to McLennan. Some were caught in a numbers game, with four-year players expected to be drafted not selected and going back for another year of college.
“Most of our guys had places to go, and some who did come back had places to go, but wanted to come back,” Thompson said “Garrett Martin signed to Auburn but with the draft (shortened) they had a player come back they didn’t think was coming back and Garrett decided the best thing was to come back here.
“Riggs Threadgill had places to go but said ‘I’m gonna come back,’ but most of them, we have 12 guys at high-level Division I programs that were on the team last year. If we’d had Junction, we had a real shot at getting there and winning it. Last year’s team was really good, and I like this year’s team, but last year’s team, phew, it was pretty good.”
Martin, a shortstop from Denver (Standley Lake High School), is the Highlanders’ second-leading hitter at .355, and their leading power hitter with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 RBI. He’s one of three Colorado players who made their way to Waco, along with fellow Standley Lake graduate Brady Rose, a starter who’s 8-1 with a 2.40 ERA, and Hank Bard, a third baseman/outfielder from Legend High School in Parker who’s hitting .294.
“We’ve got a couple of others who lived in Colorado growing up, (catcher) Dominic Tamez and (outfielder) Blake Jackson, both lived in Colorado at some point,” Thompson said. “It’s kind of cool.”
Tamez is the leading hitter on the team at .372, with 11 home runs and 56 RBI, with he and Martin sparking the offense that hits .312 as a team with 76 home runs. The Highlanders outscored their opponents by 200 runs this season.
“He’s an All-American type talent,” Thompson said of Martin. “He’s got a high ceiling and a high future.”
In Grand Junction, Thompson knows the keys to success: Keeping the ball in the park on defense and hitting it out of the park on offense.
“You know how it is when you’re playing every day, it’s pitching depth to stay in the game,” he said. “And when you’re in Grand Junction and playing for all the marbles, you’d better be able to hit the ball out of the park, too, because that elevation changes the game.
“You’re never out of a game there. You can never have too many and you’re never out of it. That’s one thing I would change, is the run rule. I know it keeps the games moving, but if you’re down eight after seven, how many times have teams scored more than eight runs in two innings? A lot, right?”
He’s counting on a solid pitching staff with a 4.07 team ERA and 558 strikeouts to 211 walks to prevent opponents from ending games early.
Logan Henderson leads the nation with 138 strikeouts in 81⅔ innings and has a miniscule 1.87 ERA. The Highlanders will also run out Rose and Will Carsten (9-1, 3.53 ERA, 69 strikeouts) for starts, and have a deep bullpen.
“I felt like we had a really good team, a team that could go there and compete. It doesn’t mean you’re always going to get there, but I thought we had starting pitching, I thought we had pitching depth, I thought we had an offense that was gonna score and could hit for power, and we do,” Thompson said.
“It’s been good. I don’t know that there’s anybody who surprised me, but any time you recruit a freshman and he comes in and leads the country in strikeouts and is third in ERA or something like that, I don’t know you’d say, yeah, I expected that, but Logan Henderson’s numbers are pretty crazy. He’s an impressive kid.”
Thompson wasn’t about to announce his rotation for the World Series the day after his club qualified, but …
“Almost punching out two an inning,” he said with a chuckle. “There’s a good chance (Henderson will start McLennan’s opening game). I’m not going to tip my hand yet, but there’s a pretty good chance. We’re not gonna save him for game three, let’s put it that way.”