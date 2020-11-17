Palisade's Caleb Hicks, 34, celebrates with a teammate after a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 42-0 victory over Eagle Valley last week. The Bulldogs were one spot out of a Class 3A playoff berth. Mead, seeded fifth, dropped out of the playoffs Monday when its team was exposed to the coronavirus, but CHSAA announced in October that once the brackets were drawn, they would not be redone if a team could not play.