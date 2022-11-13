DELTA — One year ago, the Delta High School football team entered its second-round playoff game as one of the best teams in Class 2A, overlooked a lower-ranked opponent and lost.
In 2022, the Panthers entered the same situation and came out with a convincing 37-8 win over Alamosa on Saturday at Panther Stadium.
“This shows how mentally tough we are compared to last year. We realized we were playing slow, worked through it and kept punching it in,” said Delta’s sophomore quarterback Ty Reed.
On paper, the win was on brand for the No. 1 Panthers (11-0) — stifling defense that wore down an opponent as the game went on, a dynamic offense and clutch special teams. The Panthers limited the Mean Moose to 37 rushing yards — 101 yards fewer than their season average — intercepted three passes and had a pair of sacks. Delta had 300-plus offensive yards and a mix of big plays on offense and defense.
All of that culminated with yet another blowout win for a team that averages 34.5 points per game and has allowed only a total of 48.
But things looked a lot less rosy at halftime.
After Delta jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the No. 8 Mean Moose (7-4) clamped down on defense and got rolling on offense.
Alamosa was running a spread offense in which quarterback Kasey Jones lined up exclusively from the shotgun and sought to attack the defense with short passes. When the Mean Moose did run, it was mostly on draw plays.
That duality gave the Panthers’ defense fits in the second quarter. Around the 9-minute mark, Jones repeatedly found the open receiver on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Brant Jackson over the middle.
Delta’s offense then took four minutes to travel 25 yards to midfield where it was stopped on fourth down. With 12 seconds on the clock before halftime, the Alamosa offense opted to kneel instead of taking a shot.
“We went in at halftime and I thought I were giving them too much room at the line of scrimmage so at halftime I had the defensive backs crowd at the line,” coach Ben Johnson said. “The short game was hurting us so much that we told them to not turn and run.”
That change resulted in Delta looking like its normal self.
Alamosa had five second-half drives — one ended in a punt, one ended with a fourth-down stop to seal the game and three ended with an interception.
“They were running a lot of zone breakers and we couldn’t get to the quarterback early,” said Konner Workman, who was the team’s leading rusher with 171 yards and had one sack. “But then we started getting pressure on him and our defensive backs stepped up with those interceptions, that was awesome. As long as we kept getting in his face, that made it difficult for him to complete those throws and allowed our DBs time to get there.”
Rylan Bynum picked off Jones twice, who had only nine interceptions in 10 games entering Saturday, and Gavin Brewer had the other on a tipped pass. The first pick came moments after Reed tossed an interception.
After getting the ball back, Reed lined up in the shotgun and threw a textbook pass to a streaking Gavin Brewer. Brewer caught the bomb on his inside shoulder for a 38-yard touchdown and gave Delta momentum.
The Panthers picked off their second pass on the next play and the offense took over from there. Reed, who missed most of the season with an injury, was a stable presence at quarterback. He sprained his knee on a run in the second quarter that took him out until the third. He didn’t run again but did just enough on the few passes he had.
“After an interception, I just clear my head and make sure I forget it,” Reed said. “I’ll run through and visualize the next play so that I know exactly where each receiver is going to be.”
With Reed limited, Delta’s running game took over.
Workman’s 171 yards came on 13 carries and he had a pair of touchdowns. His second touchdown was a 64-yarder that drew comparisons to Marshawn Lynch that punctuated Delta’s big day.
“It was great. The hole got clogged and you just kinda make a couple of people miss and get a few blocks. It was an amazing run,” Workman said.
Esai Carrillo had eight carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and Landen Clay ran for a touchdown in the first quarter.
While the offensive and defensive dominance were likely enough to win, the Panthers also thrived on special teams.
Alamosa was pinned within its own 16 on each of its first three possessions thanks to Delta kicker Jose Olivas and the Panthers’ kick coverage team. Alamosa was held to a three-and-out on its second drive. The snap on the following punt was off and forced Jackson to run out of his end zone. Delta stopped him at the Alamosa 7, and Olivas hit a 21-yard field goal to go up 10-0. Workman also had a big punt return in the second half.
“To have a punter and kicker to be able to pin people is a luxury,” Johnson said. “If you want to be a good team you gotta be good in all aspects.”
Now, the Panthers set their sights on 2A powerhouse and fourth-seeded The Classical Academy (10-1). The Titans have scored 448 points this season and allowed 97. In the first round of the playoffs, they beat Moffat County by 17 points and University by 32 in the second. Eleven different players have run for a touchdown for TCA and the team has run for 2,633 yards this season.
“I’d like to see us come hot and not slow next week,” Reed said. “I think that will help us take the other team’s momentum.”
Montezuma-Cortez 14, Rifle 0: The No. 14 Bears’ (6-5) defense showed its legitimacy, but their offense couldn’t get anything going against the No. 11 Panthers (8-3).
Cortez scored in the first quarter and again in the third to clinch the win.