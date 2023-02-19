DENVER — They couldn’t quite thwart Wray’s quest for five titles in six years, but the Meeker High School wrestling team still had four finalists and crowned at least one champion Saturday, plus they finished as runners-up on the final day of the state tournament wrestling at Ball Arena.

Meeker 215-pounder Judd Harvey defeated Highland’s Carter Jennings to become a state champion. Harvey set the pace throughout and dominated on the ground, earning a 7-2 decision as a large group of Meeker fans cheered him on.