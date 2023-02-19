Meeker's Cade Blunt, back, battles in the Class 2A 165-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Blunt was pinned in 4 minutes, one of three losses in championship matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Cade Blunt gathers his thoughts before the Class 2A 165-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Blunt was pinned in 4 minutes, one of three losses in championship matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Cade Blunt poses with coach J.C. Watt, right, before the Class 2A 165-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Blunt was pinned in 4 minutes, one of three losses in championship matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Cade Blunt, right, walks onto the floor before the Class 2A 165-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Blunt was pinned in 4 minutes, one of three losses in championship matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Abe Maupin, top, battles during the Class 2A 144-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Maupin was pinned in 1 minute, 4 seconds, one of three losses in title matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Cade Blunt waits in the down position in the Class 2A 165-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Blunt was pinned in 4 minutes, one of three losses in championship matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Cade Blunt battles in the Class 2A 165-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Blunt was pinned in 4 minutes, one of three losses in championship matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Abe Maupin walks onto the mat before the Class 2A 144-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Maupin was pinned in 1 minute, 4 seconds, one of three losses in title matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Cade Blunt walks onto the mat before the Class 2A 165-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Blunt was pinned in 4 minutes, one of three losses in championship matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Judd Harvey hugs his mother, Tiffany Winters, on Saturday after winning the Class 2A 215-pound state title in Denver. The crown was Harvey's second in a row and the only championship the Cowboys won.
Meeker's Tanner Musser, bottom, battles in the Class 2A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Musser was pinned in 2 mintes, 52 seconds, one of three loss in title matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Tanner Musser, top, battles in the Class 2A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Musser was pinned in 2 mintes, 52 seconds, one of three loss in title matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker’s Judd Harvey waits for his Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2.
Meeker's Abe Maupin, left, and Cade Blunt, right, during the national anthem Saturday at the state wrestling tournament in Denver.
Meeker's Tanner Musser, far right, and Judd Harvey, second from right, during the national anthem Saturday at the state wrestling tournament in Denver.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, right, controls his opponent in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, back, controls his opponent in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, top, controls his opponent in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, top, controls his opponent in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, top, controls his opponent in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Judd Harvey celebrates after winning the Class 2A 215-pound championship match 7-2 at the state tournament in Denver. The state title was the second straight for Harvey.
Meeker's Judd Harvey celebrates after winning the Class 2A 215-pound championship match 7-2 at the state tournament in Denver. The state title was the second straight for Harvey.
Meeker's Tanner Musser, bottom, battles in the Class 2A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Musser was pinned in 2 mintes, 52 seconds, one of three loss in title matches for the Cowboys.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, right, battles in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, bottom, battles in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Judd Harvey, bottom, battles in the Class 2A 215-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Harvey won 7-2 to win his second straight crown.
Meeker's Tanner Musser, top, battles in the Class 2A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Musser was pinned in 2 mintes, 52 seconds, one of three loss in title matches for the Cowboys.
DENVER — They couldn’t quite thwart Wray’s quest for five titles in six years, but the Meeker High School wrestling team still had four finalists and crowned at least one champion Saturday, plus they finished as runners-up on the final day of the state tournament wrestling at Ball Arena.
Meeker 215-pounder Judd Harvey defeated Highland’s Carter Jennings to become a state champion. Harvey set the pace throughout and dominated on the ground, earning a 7-2 decision as a large group of Meeker fans cheered him on.
"I just had a lot of confidence going into the match," Harvey said. "I noticed my freshman year that confidence really helps me go into a match without any butterflies... or maybe just a little bit. Not have jelly legs, at least."
Wray led the team standings 170-153.5 at the conclusion of the morning consolation session and the Cowboys closed that gap slightly to 178-165.5, but it was still too much of a stretch to pass Wray, even when Meeker had one more finalist. On The Mat’s Tim Yount confirmed that Wray clinched the team title heading into the finals.
Still, it was a big night for the Cowboys as they finished second for back-to-back years.
“We wrestled really good,” Meeker coach J.C. Watt said. “Everybody wrestled really good and we were able to get a lot of pins.”
At 144 pounds, Abe Maupin finished second after he was pinned by Byers’ Lain Yapoujian in 1 minute, 4 seconds.
Cade Blunt was locked in a close 165-pound battle with Crowley County’s Skeater Baker late in the second period when Blunt was reversed and surprisingly pinned along the edge of the ring.
Heavyweight Tanner Musser was pinned in 2:52 by Wiggin's Laith Ibrahim in the championship match.
Five more wrestlers reached the podium for Meeker outside of the finalists. Connor Blunt placed third at 157 pounds with two quick pins in the consolation bracket, bouncing back from a last-second pin in the semifinals last night.
"(Our team's finish) was great," Harvey said. "And we can't just put it on the athletes. We have coaches with great knowledge coming from college, two from D1 and another a D2 All-American."
Trae Kennedy placed fourth at 132 pounds and had two tight decisions in the consolation bracket, defeating Monte Vista’s Kevin Cisneros 3-2 before falling to Cedaredge’s Landon Martin 3-2.
Only one year removed from breaking his leg at the Warrior Classic, 190-pounder Brendan Clatterbaugh placed fifth. He lost in the quarterfinals on Friday but went 3-1 after that with three pins. Clay Crawford also placed fifth, winning his final 126-pound match with a pin of Monte Vista’s Damian Lopez.
Trevor Keys-Crooks took sixth at 175 pounds, going 3-2 after his first-round loss to Nucla’s Arthur Connelly.
Watt said his team will keep building on the success of the past two seasons.
“We were second last year, too,” Watt said. “We just need to keep going.”