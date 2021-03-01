The Colorado High School Activities Association on Sunday unveiled which schools will host wrestling regional tournaments March 5-6, with Meeker High School (Class 2A) serving as the Western Slope’s lone regional location.
The top two wrestlers at each weight will advance from regionals to the state tournament, which is being held in Pueblo this year.
Class 5A
The Region 3 tournament will be held at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs. Fruita Monument has four ranked wrestlers: Geno Gallegos (third in the region at 106 pounds), Michael Leon (second in the region at 113), Tyler Archuleta (second in the region at 126) and Espin Hernandez (first in the region at 220).
The Region 4 tournament will be held at Brighton High School. Grand Junction has four wrestlers ranked in the region: Andrew Leyba (second at 120), Able Martinez (fourth at 138), Kieran Thompson (first at 145) and Cale Moore (second at 152).
Class 4A
The Metro Regional will be hosted by Discovery Canyon High School in Colorado Springs. Both Palisade and Central have seven ranked wrestlers in the region. For the Bulldogs, there’s Mikey Salazar (second at 113), Keyton Young (third at 120), Jacob Lee (fourth at 126), Judah Guajardo (second at 132), Lodan Head (third at 145), Franklin Barks (third at 152) and Zach Barnett (third at 160). For the Warriors, there’s Davian Sandoval (first at 126), Ayden Wiseman (fourth at 138), Jason Pollard (fourth at 145), Jaysten Sanchez (fourth at 152), Devin Hickey (fourth at 160), Tyler Ziek (fourth at 170) and Javian Hernandez (second at 220).
The Pueblo Regional will be hosted by Pueblo West High School. Montrose has four ranked wrestlers in the region: Kamron Alegria (third at 120), Raul Martinez (first at 195), Dmarian Lopez (first at 220), Brandon Van Nooten (first at 285).
Class 3A
The West Regional will be hosted by Pagosa Springs High School. Grand Valley’s ranked wrestlers are Teagan Jacobs (fourth at 106), Hector DeLaCruz (fourth at 126) and Hayden Grice (first at 285). Delta’s ranked wrestlers are Ben Koch (third at 120) and Timmy Horn (fifth at 152). Rifle’s ranked wrestlers are Hunter Berhcer (fifth at 120), Caleb Gieselman (sixth at 126), Bryce Rowley (second at 138) and Alex Guajardo (second at 195).
Class 2A
Cedaredge, Meeker, Hotchkiss, Paonia and Olathe will all wrestle at Meeker.
The Bruins’ Tayton Nelson is No. 1 in the region at 106. At 113, Meeker’s Ty Goedert is first and Hotchkiss’ Anthony Scanlon is third. At 120, Cedaredge’s Lane Hunseberger is first and Meeker’s Trae Kennedy is second. At 126, Cedaredge’s Trey Geyer is first and Hotchkiss’ Robert Coch- ran is second.
At 132, Paonia’s Ace Connolly is second and Meeker’s Tyson Portwood is third. Cedaredge’s AJ Robidoux is second at 138. At 145, Paonia’s Reagan Todd is second and Meeker’s Connor Blunt is third. At 152, Cedaredge’s Adrian Nieto is first, Paonia’s Dawson Morgan is third and Meeker’s Trinden Powell is fifth.
At 160, Hotchkiss’ Traycer Hall is first and Meeker’s Kelton Turner is second. At 170, Olathe’s Wyatt Mansker is second, Cedaredge’s Ty Walck is third, Meeker’s Brendan Clatterbaugh if fifth and Hotchkiss’ Justin Mattison is sixth. Meeker’s Dax Sheridan and Colby Clatterbaugh are No. 1 at 182 and 195, respectively.
At 220, Paonia’s Anthony Miller is No. 1 and Meeker’s Judd Harvey is No. 3. At 285, the top three wrestlers are Hotchkiss’ Christian Matus, Cedaredge’s Derek Sanchez and Meeker’s Tanner Musser.