Tom LeFebre, coach of the Grand Junction High School golf team, chats with players before practice at Bookcliff Country Club on Sept. 28. LeFebre’s team qualified for the state tournament, which begins Monday.
Grand Junction's Landon Scarbrough follows through on a tee shot during a tournament earlier this season. Scarbrough and his Tiger teammates — Jack Kaul, Ky Korte and Hunter Simmons — will be playing in the Class 4A state tournament in Windsor beginning Monday.
Grand Junction's Jack Kaul watches the flight of his chip shot earlier this season. Kaul and his Tiger teammates — Hunter Simmons, Ky Korte and Landon Scarbrough — will be playing in the Class 4A state tournament in Windsor beginning Monday.
Grand Junction's Hunter Simmons watches the flight of a shot earlier this season. The freshman is the top golfer for the Tigers, and has finished under par in four tournaments this season. Simmons and his teammates — Jack Kaul, Ky Korte and Landon Scarbrough — will be playing in the Class 4A state tournament in Windsor beginning Monday.
Grand Junction's Ky Korte putts in a tournament earlier this season. Korte and his Tiger teammates — Jack Kaul, Hunter Simmons and Landon Scarbrough — will be playing in the Class 4A state tournament in Windsor beginning Monday.
The Grand Junction High School golf team is young but mighty.
The team is rivaled by few on the Western Slope and its four golfers — Landon Scarbrough, Ky Korte, Jack Kaul and Hunter Simmons — represent the Tigers in the Class 4A state tournament on Monday.
It took all four — plus others who subbed in when needed — to win four tournaments this season and make the group one of 14 headed to Pelican Lakes Golf Course in Windsor for the state tournament.
“They all enjoy spending a lot of time at the golf course; whether that’s playing, working on their short range, working on the driving range. They don’t have to be asked to go to the golf course,” coach Tom LeFebre said. “They spend a lot of time working on all facets of their game, and they did that throughout the spring, summer, into the season. There’s times where I ask them to take the day off and just be a kid.”
Simmons is the youngest of the group. He’s only a freshman but he has had under-par rounds in four tournaments this season and has never shot above a 5 over. Over the summer, Simmons tied for fifth at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship in Florida.
LeFebre praised Simmons for being a well-rounded golfer who began the season being harsh on himself before dialing that back.
“All of the tournaments that we played were preparation for the state tournament, I view those as practice rounds for this,” Simmons said. “I’ve learned to not let one shot affect my round. You have a ton of holes to recover and that’s just one shot out of a ton of golf.”
Then there’s the pair of sophomores in Ky Korte and Jack Kaul.
Korte has often shot scores in the mid-70s this season, highlighted by a 2-under 70 at Cobble Creek Golf Course in August.
Korte’s biggest strength, in his coach’s eyes, is his ability to stay consistent and not allow for strokes to pile up on a hole. Korte takes pride in his commitment to the sport.
“The end goal for me is to be on the tour as a professional golfer. And you can’t get there if you don’t work hard and you don’t work harder than everybody else and making sure that every valuable minute is spent out here,” Korte said. “When you’re not doing schoolwork, you’re doing this. It’s a full commitment and I love this game.”
Kaul has consistently shot in the 70s as well and his low round was a 71 in a tournament hosted by Central in August at Tiara Rado.
His coach highlighted Kaul’s competitive spirit and short memory — because the most important shot in golf is the next one.
“Through the summer, our bond has brought us a lot closer. We just come out here and hit balls. Sometimes you get serious and then sometimes you just mess around and have fun because you can’t be serious all of the time,” Kaul said. “Last year, I didn’t take golf too seriously .. This year, my goal was to be more focused and have a better mindset. My goal was to keep it under 80 this year and I’ve done that so far.”
Unlike most golfers, senior Landon Scarbrough didn’t grow up on the links. He was introduced to the game as a freshman and, by his own admittance, wasn’t that good. Scarbrough challenged himself to improve and did.
“I’m just overall more confident with everything. Even on bad shots, the good ones weigh them out,” Scarbrough said. “This is my last high school tournament ever, so I’m trying to leave it all out on the golf course and (play) the best I can … I thought golf was just going to just be a fall thing and I would stop after the season but I fell in love with it.”
Scarbrough’s scores hover in the mid to high 70s, but stole the show at Tiara Rado in August when he shot a 67 to win the Central Invite.
Scarbrough’s performance this season is more impressive considering most golfers start playing consistently when they are 8-10 years old, LeFebre said.
Scarbrough also wrestles and plays baseball.
“He’s very mentally tough and I think that comes from him being a three sport athlete,” LeFebre said. “He bounces back from adversity and works so hard … For him to start playing golf as a freshman and get to the level that he’s at, his work ethic to get better and improve is amazing to see.”