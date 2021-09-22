Angel Mendez wears a golden boot on his left foot.
Mendez, a Grand Junction High School junior, drilled a lefty free kick over the defensive wall and into the Fruita Monument net late in overtime Tuesday night, giving the Tigers a dramatic 3-2 victory at CMU’s Maverick Field.
“Luckily, this (free kick) was for a left-footer and I’m left-footed,” Mendez said of his match-finishing shot. With the ball 30 meters out on the right side, Mendez and captain Matthew Parkes, a right-footed kicker, both stood over the ball.
With expectations of a shot from leading-scorer Parkes, the Tigers instead turned to Mendez.
“I saw it go above the wall and dip a little bit, and I knew it was going in,” Mendez said after his match-winner set off a wild Grand Junction celebration. “For the past week, we’ve been practicing free kicks. Today, it paid off.”
His goal ended a soccer stalemate that saw the rivals headed for a likely 2-2 tie after a scoreless second half.
Fruita Monument, riding the momentum of homecoming week, started quickly on the fast turf at Maverick Field, taking a 2-0 lead. Connor Liable converted a free kick from the corner of the penalty box 11 minutes into the match to start the scoring. Teammate Nick Fedderson scored off a corner kick in the 32nd minute for a 2-0 advantage.
But barely a minute later, Grand Junction’s Gerardo Hernandez scored on a long-range shot into the upper right corner to cut the lead to 2-1. The Tigers pulled even right before halftime when Luis Aguirre slammed a penalty kick into the Wildcats’ net.
The 2-2 tie stood on the scoreboard throughout a hotly contested second half with several players suffering muscle cramps as the end-to-end pace took a heavy toll.
Each team offered seven shots in the scoreless second half.
Each goalie — Luke Wender of Fruita Monument and Andon Tow of Grand Junction — stopped each and every shot.
The teams matched shots again in the 10-minute overtime before the decisive free kick by Mendez with time running out.
“Amazing saves by him (Andon Tow),” Mendez said. “If it wasn’t for him, we would have lost this game. He’s been working hard, trying to get better and better.”
The Grand Junction coach agreed.
“He had a great game today,” coach Jonathan Pando said. “Andon Tow hasn’t played soccer since grade school.”
But he joined the team last year and earned a starting job this year.
“He’s been learning, and in this game he came up big,” Pando said, adding that the victory gives the Tigers (4-4-0) momentum heading into the rest of the regular season.
“A rivalry win is always fun,” Pando said, crediting the Wildcats with a hard-fought challenge.
He said the game ultimately came down to one shot. And Mendez made the best of his opportunity, according to Pando.
“Angel is one of our only lefties,” Pando said. “But he’s got a killer left foot. And that was a great strike.”
Parkes said he had confidence in Mendez with the game on the line.
“Angel is a special player, and that’s the thing he’s capable of,” Parkes said. “You have to believe in yourself and your teammates.”
He said the Grand Junction defense, anchored by Tow, enabled the Tigers to win in overtime.
“It was a total team win today from the front to the back,” the senior captain said, adding that matches with Fruita Monument are always special events with lively student sections.
“It is always special when we play them,” he said.
Fruita Monument (2-6-1) will host Montrose (5-2-0) on Sept. 28.
Grand Junction will play at Montrose on Thursday.