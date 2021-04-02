Shortly after tying the score at Canyon View Park on Thursday, the Fruita Monument High School boys soccer team found itself in the same position it had just escaped: down one goal because of Angel Mendez.
The Grand Junction sophomore scored twice, including the winning penalty kick midway through the second half, as the Tigers continued their torrid start with a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.
“Fruita’s always tough, man,” Grand Junction coach Jonathan Pando said. “Huge respect to them always. For such a short season, they’ve been playing the hard teams first, so for them to keep it up, props to them. I give props to my boys, big-time. Despite injuries and cramps and numbers, they keep pushing. I always tell them every year that Fruita’s going to be a battle as a rivalry game. We always know that it’s going to be down to the last minute with them.”
Fruita’s Harrison Matlock scored 18 minutes into the second half, tying the game at 1-1.
However, only three minutes later, Grand Junction (4-0-1, 3-0 Southwestern League) launched a counter-attack, leading to Luke Sturgeon’s feet being entangled with those of Fruita’s back line as he charged inside the box with the ball. He went to the ground and the closest official pointed to the spot for a penalty kick.
“For them to get scored on and have such high pressure from Fruita, and to be composed and keep playing, it says a lot,” Pando said. “Luke is so thrifty. He knows what he’s doing. It’s not the defender’s fault, man. Luke’s quick. They were unlucky to give up a PK, but for us to be composed and continue to play with us being scored on, it says a lot about them and their maturity.”
On the penalty kick, Mendez used his right leg to send the ball above goalkeeper Luke Wender, lifting the Tigers to a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“For me, with PKs, all you have to do is pick a spot, hit it correctly and it will go in,” Mendez said. “It feels great (to score twice against a rival), especially when you come out with the victory. It’s unbelievable how you feel after that.”
Mendez’s first goal in the first half was far from the uncomplicated one-on-one opportunity of his second. About 15 minutes into the game, the ball fell to Mendez in the box, but he had his back turned to the goal. Instead of passing out to a teammate to reset the team’s attack, he capitalized on the sliver of open space to his right.
Mendez spun around and shot with his left foot, all without a proper look at goal. His shot soared inside the far post for a 1-0 Grand Junction advantage.
“It was one of those opportunities where you just have to take the hit and pray that it goes in,” Mendez said. “If you don’t take those opportunities in soccer, you’re not going to score. It was the right timing and the right place.”
The Wildcats dropped to 1-4-1 (1-3-1 SWL), but their record might be an unfair indictment of the their style of play. All three of their SWL losses have been by 2-1 scores and their four losses have come to three teams with a combined record of 14-2-1.
“We can only control what we can, as always,” Fruita coach Ethan Johnson said. “The opponents, other factors, you can always point fingers, but we can only point a finger at ourselves and see what we can do better. There’s always room to improve when you only have one win on the season. Hopefully, we can turn it around. We’ve got to take the good away from it and stay positive so we can grow.”
Palisade 2, Basalt 1: Rudolfo Dexter scored both goals for the Bulldogs (4-1-1, 3-1 Western Slope League) and Enrique Clemente made 11 saves.
Dexter’s first goal came on a first-half breakaway, one-on-one against the keeper, and he added one in the second half off a set piece on a free kick outside the box. Trustyn Miller had eight steals to lead Palisade’s defense.
The Basalt (0-4-1, 0-2-1) goal came on a penalty kick after a Palisade foul late in the game in the box.
VOLLEYBALL
Hayden Murray led Fruita Monument in kills (11) and assists (12) as the Wildcats defeated Central 25-21, 25-23, 25-16.
Kylie Williams added nine assists for the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 SWL). Trinity Hafey had 11 digs and Brady Thomas blocked five Warriors (3-5, 1-2 SWL) attempts. Jillian Buck and Aaliyah Sanders both tied for third on the team with six assists.
Palisade 3, Glenwood Springs 0: Kendyl MacAskill led Palisade (5-1, 3-1 WSL) with 13 kills, adding 10 assists as well as two solo and two assisted blocks in the 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win. Ella Yanowich had eight kills, 17 digs and three aces. Caylee Chutka also had eight kills, adding 15 digs and two aces. Ella Steele contributed a team-high 15 assists and Addie Steele had two aces.