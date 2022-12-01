Mike Mendoza was hired 3½ years ago to be the Colorado Mesa’s assistant wrestling coach with the expectation that one day he would take the top job. That officially came Wednesday when CMU announced Mendoza, who had been the Mavs’ interim coach since Chuck Pipher’s resignation in October, as the second coach since wrestling returned in 2006.
Mike Mendoza was hired 3½ years ago to be the Colorado Mesa’s assistant wrestling coach with the expectation that one day he would take the top job. That officially came Wednesday when CMU announced Mendoza, who had been the Mavs’ interim coach since Chuck Pipher’s resignation in October, as the second coach since wrestling returned in 2006.
Colorado Mesa assistant coach Bo Pipher, right, congratulates a wrestler after a match this season. Pipher, who is in his second season as a Maverick coach, was elevated to the top assistant Wednesday when Mike Mendoza was officially announced as CMU’s head coach.
Mike Mendoza was hired 3½ years ago to be the Colorado Mesa’s assistant wrestling coach with the expectation that one day he would take the top job. That officially came Wednesday when CMU announced Mendoza, who had been the Mavs’ interim coach since Chuck Pipher’s resignation in October, as the second coach since wrestling returned in 2006.
Scott Crabtree
Mike Mendoza was hired 3½ years ago to be the Colorado Mesa’s assistant wrestling coach with the expectation that one day he would take the top job. That officially came Wednesday when CMU announced Mendoza, who had been the Mavs’ interim coach since Chuck Pipher’s resignation in October, as the second coach since wrestling returned in 2006.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa University Athletics
Colorado Mesa assistant coach Bo Pipher, right, congratulates a wrestler after a match this season. Pipher, who is in his second season as a Maverick coach, was elevated to the top assistant Wednesday when Mike Mendoza was officially announced as CMU’s head coach.
When Colorado Mesa’s wrestling team steps onto the mat tonight in Gunnison against rival Western Colorado, it won’t be a father-and-son reunion for the first time in six years.
With Chuck Pipher retiring in October, Mike Mendoza assumed the reins of the program, and it became official Wednesday, when CMU announced Mendoza as the new head coach of the Mavericks. He’s only the second coach since the program was reinstated in 2006, with Pipher coaching for 16 seasons.
Mendoza was hired 3½ years ago with this move in mind, so it’s about as seamless a transition as possible. He took on more duties the past year and has been heavily involved in recruiting and the running of the program since joining the Mavs in 2019.
“Coming here, it was kind of my plan to take over, and Coach Pipher’s as well,” Mendoza said. “He reached out about the opportunity 3½ years ago, it was about coming in and having an opportunity to take over when he retired, so working with him the past 3½ years has been awesome. I’ve learned a lot from him and together we’ve really kind of shaped the program together. It was very easy, there’s no egos involved when we were coaching together. It was awesome.
“Some of the changes, or things that I’ve added when I came in were things we worked on together. And with Bo (Pipher) coming in as assistant coach, it’s going to be the same.”
Bo Pipher, a three-time state champion at Paonia High School who wrestled at Penn State for Cael Sanderson, is in his second year as an assistant at CMU, but is now a full-time coach, taking Mendoza’s former position.
Bo Pipher is Chuck Pipher’s nephew, so there will still be the family connection in Gunnison tonight when he’s across the mat from his cousin, Charlie Pipher, Chuck’s son and the head wrestling coach at Western.
“I’m really excited and grateful to earn this position and to continue to help our team grow,” Bo Pipher said in a release announcing the staff moves. “I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Mendoza in building the Maverick program into a national title contender.”
Chuck Pipher had Mendoza take the lead on recruiting last season, knowing he would be retiring and Mendoza would be taking over. The wrestlers have quickly adapted to Mendoza’s program, because it’s one he and Pipher designed together.
“Since I’ve been here, Mendoza has been taking more and more chunks of what it is to be a head coach, and it’s made the transition super easy,” redshirt sophomore Jason Bynarowicz said. “I’ve loved it.”
Getting a handle on the paperwork and off-the-mat duties involved in being the head coach are the biggest changes he’s faced, not what happens in the wrestling room.
“When you’re coaching, it’s a whole coaching staff and program thing, too, because you get guys that come in and each team is a little bit different,” Mendoza said. “Sometimes it’s the team that you have that kind of shapes the way you do things and run things but it comes down to recruiting and training and there’s a big focus there and has been the past few years. We’ll keep rolling and keep building on what we’ve been able to build in the past few years.”
Mendoza came to CMU in 2019 after being the head coach at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling for two years. Before that, he was the head coach at Boise State, which cut the program after his one year in charge, 2017. He was an assistant coach, and then the head coach at Cal State Bakersfield, another Division I school, where he was a three-time national qualifier as a wrestler.
He and the Mavericks still use several of Pipher’s pearls of wisdom, especially the phrase, “figure it out.”
“Sometimes guys have to figure it out. It’s not always a coach or somebody, you’ve got to figure it out,” Mendoza said. “Not that we’re not involved as a coach helping guys through situations, but sometimes they’ve got to figure it out.
“There’s so many with Coach Pipher it’s unbelievable. One of the guys a few years ago made a shirt that had all these different sayings Coach Pipher had. ‘It’s a great day to be alive.’ He would say that at every early morning lift. He just adds so much to the room if you’ve been around him enough.”
It’s now Mendoza’s program, and it’s one he wants to be known not only for winning, sending wrestlers to nationals and competing for a national championship, but something even more basic.
“One of the things I want us to be known for is some grit,” he said. “I think that’s important for anybody that’s a competitor in any sport, but especially in wrestling. At some point when you go to an environment like we’re going to be at tomorrow, you’ve got to have some grit.”