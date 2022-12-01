When Colorado Mesa’s wrestling team steps onto the mat tonight in Gunnison against rival Western Colorado, it won’t be a father-and-son reunion for the first time in six years.

With Chuck Pipher retiring in October, Mike Mendoza assumed the reins of the program, and it became official Wednesday, when CMU announced Mendoza as the new head coach of the Mavericks. He’s only the second coach since the program was reinstated in 2006, with Pipher coaching for 16 seasons.