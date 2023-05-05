Central’s Joey Smith returns a shot Thursday in the No. 3 singles semifinal match at the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at Elliot Tennis Center. Smith beat Grand Junction’s Bethany Kimmell 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 to advance to today’s final. With a win, Smith would advance to the state tournament for the second straight year. Smith, who played No. 4 and No. 3 doubles last season, went 11-0 after losing a pair of matches at the season-opening Western Slope Open.
Central’s Joey Smith returns a shot Thursday in the No. 3 singles semifinal match at the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at Elliot Tennis Center. Smith beat Grand Junction’s Bethany Kimmell 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 to advance to today’s final. With a win, Smith would advance to the state tournament for the second straight year. Smith, who played No. 4 and No. 3 doubles last season, went 11-0 after losing a pair of matches at the season-opening Western Slope Open.
Central’s Joey Smith has gone from a low doubles player to an undefeated singles tennis player on the cusp of a top finish at regionals.
Smith is in the No. 3 singles finals in the Class 4A Region 8 tournament today at the Elliott Tennis Center. She beat Grand Junction’s Bethany Kimmel 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in the semifinals on Thursday.
“Bethany is an amazing player, she’s great competition. And that’s what I enjoy, good competition with another opponent,” Smith said. “The first set I started out strong and the second set I let my nerves get to me. When I got to that third set, I said, ‘I’m gonna finish it here.’ ”
Smith, a sophomore, began last season playing No. 4 doubles before making state at No. 3 doubles.
Smith began playing tennis around 6-years-old before taking a break from the sport. Once she returned, it was as if she never left.
An injury to another player allowed Smith to move up to No. 3 doubles late last season with Kenidee Calton. The duo clicked right away and won their regional bracket before bowing out of the state tournament.
Smith then shifted her focus to making No. 3 singles.
“I’ve not only seen improvement in her skills but she said she had a breakthrough about mental game,” Central Coach Katie Aust said. “With singles, you’re on an island on your own and you only have yourself out there.”
Smith agreed.
“Tennis is so mental. If you don’t have (mental strength) then that’s game, you’re losing. I worked over the summer to improve that. I went out and hit every day,”’ Smith said.
She built her confidence through continual work with Ron Elliott and a robust support system from her family and Christian faith.
Once she earned the No. 3 spot, she was uncertain if she would perform well alone. But those concerns were quelled once she sized herself up with top competition at the Western Slope Open at the beginning of this season. She didn’t win her bracket, but she wasn’t discouraged.
“I played against girls who, I thought, were so much better than me. And that’s when it clicked,” Smith said.
She went 11-0 in the regular season after that boost of confidence. Smith faces Stella Rulon of Longmont in today’s final. Smith clinches a spot at state with a win. She’ll still clinch a state spot if she loses but Kimmell beats Durango’s Jordan Kitchens in the third-place match today.
“My family and Jesus the Lord have been with me, and having them by my side really helped me, I couldn’t have done it on my own,” Smith said. “As a singles player, you don’t have a partner there. But throughout all of my matches, I didn’t feel like I was relying on myself. I learned that not everything can be done alone. That’s when my strength from the Lord came through.”
Regionals a mixed bag
Central is the only local school with anyone in the finals but Grand Junction still has a chance to send someone to state.
Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Caysee Calton and Tsifira Berger is also in today’s finals. The duo won 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 7-6 (9-7) in their semifinal match against Longmont and will face Durango today.
Central has its No. 3 doubles team of Haley Ammons and Claire Dziwisz facing Grand Junction’s Anara Munkhtogoo and Maddie Sites in a third-place match. Because Central lost to Longmont, it will only have a playback match for the chance to go to state if they win and Longmont wins in the finals. Grand Junction’s tandem will only have a playback if they win and Durango win.
In No. 3 doubles, Calton and Lenah Anderson face Grand Junction’s Juliette Berry and Madalyn Boyer for third place. Calton and Anderson will have a playback if they and Longmont win. Boyer and Berry will only have a playback if they and Durango win.
Kodie Smith and Shaelyn David, the No. 4 duo for Central, are also in a third-place match. If they beat Montrose and Longmont wins in the finals, then they will face Durango in a playback match.
Grand Junction’s No. 1 singles player Emma Thompson faces Montrose’s Andie Blowers in the third-place match. Thompson will have a playback if she and Longmont’s Lauren Pavot both win today.
The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Elle DeHerrera and Harper King face Longmont for third place, and will have a playback if Calton and Berger lose.
Fruita Monument was at the 5A Region 6 tournament and had no players qualify for state.