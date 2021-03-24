With the men’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight tipping off today, Ethan Menzies would rather be in Evansville, Indiana, but the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball forward is having a good week off the court.
Menzies, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Half Moon Bay, California, was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America team on Tuesday, the day after he made the NABC All-Region team.
He’s the first All-American in the men’s basketball program since Ryan Stephan in 2015-16, who was the Division II player of the year.
Menzies averaged 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and blocked 29 shots this season, his first as a full-time starter, leading the Mavericks to a 21-2 record and the RMAC regular-season and tournament championships. He was the RMAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. He scored a career-high 32 points in a 100-98 win over Adams State, making 14 of 17 field goal attempts.
On Monday, Menzies and senior guard Georgie Dancer were selected to the NABC West Region team, with Mike DeGeorge voted the region’s coach of the year.
Dancer averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game as the floor leader for a team that featured five freshmen or redshirt freshmen playing key roles. He and Menzies both made the All-RMAC first team — DeGeorge was the conference coach of the year.
Dancer, a 6-3 guard from Modesto, California, had a knack for contributing whatever the Mavericks needed on a game-by-game basis, whether that was scoring or setting up his teammates. He had six assists in three different games and had a season-high 26 points at Fort Lewis.
Dancer is planning to take advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional year of eligibility and return next season.
DeGeorge, in his third season as the Mavs’ head coach, meshed the experience and youth in a challenging season, when each game was in doubt until the results of the weekly COVID-19 tests came in. Colorado Mesa won its first 11 games and handed Colorado School of Mines its only two losses of the season thus far.