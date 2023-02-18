With snow scrubbing Colorado Mesa’s baseball series against Southern New Hampshire this week at The Diamond, Chris Hanks went sun-searching, and found it in Chico, California.
To replace those three games, the No. 8 Mavericks (4-0) will travel to California to play three games against Chico State, with one game at 4 p.m. (MST) on Sunday and a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. The teams last faced one another in 2009.
An internet radio broadcast and live stats will be available for all games at CMUMavericks.com. There will be no live video stream.
Tennis
Some close matches swung the way of Western New Mexico as both the Mavs’ men’s and women’s teams dropped 4-3 decisions to the Mustangs to open the Phoenix Duals.
Tyler Landen lost a 6-3, 7-5 match at No. 1 singles and Emil Hultman lost in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, at No. 3 in the men’s loss after the Mavericks won the doubles point and needed three wins at singles to wrap up the dual.
Willian Leschig won his No. 2 dual and Diogo Manzano won at No. 6 for the Mavericks.
In the women’s dual, the Mavericks needed four singles matches after losing two of three doubles matches. Makenna Livingston and Macy Richards won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and Julianna Campos claimed another match at No. 4 singles.
Paige Furin dropped a close match at No. 5, 7-5, 6-1, and the Mustangs clinched the dual with straight-set wins at No. 3 and No. 6 singles.
Friday evening, the CMU women shut out Arizona Christian 7-0, not dropping a set. The men's team dropped a 4-3 dual, clinched when the Firestorm's Hugo Abril held off the Mavs' Tyler Landen 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
Track & Field
It took a little longer than usual for the Colorado Mesa track team to reach Gunnison because of an accident on the road, so the Western Colorado Alumni Open was delayed for a couple of hours Friday.
Once the Mavericks arrived, freshman Gaby Horton had the fastest prelim time in the 60-meter dash and moved into the top 10 all-time at CMU with a season-best time of 7.75 seconds to put the Palisade High School product in line for a spot in the RMAC Championships. She was fifth in the finals in 7.85.
Emma Dikken, Lily Nieslanik and Kaelea Gibson all won events for the women. Dikken led a 1-2-3 sweep of the 400 meters in 59.63 seconds, with Elaina Arcand second in 59.91. Nieslanik won the long jump, beating teammate Kierra Arceneaux on a tiebreaker after they both had distances of 16 feet, 11 ½ inches.
Gibson won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 1 inch, and Daisy Rinehart set a personal record of 10-10 ¼ to place third in the pole vault. Augustine Hancock had a PR of 49-7 ¾ to finish second in the weight throw. Alysson Britton was second in the 800 meters and Rachel Meeks was third in the 3,000 meters. Horton was third in the 200 and Addy Kirkpatrick was third in the triple jump.
Virginia Tomon was second in the shot put and Heather Yackey third.
Four athletes had second-place finishes for the men's team, with Beau Thornton recording a season-best time of 6.90 seconds in the 60 meters, which could earn him a spot in the conference meet, Kash Bradley was second in the long jump (21-4), Trey Briggs cleared 6-4 ¾ in the high jump to earn a spot in the conference meet, and Riley was second in the shot put with a best effort of 52-11.
Most of CMU's top athletes skipped the final meet of the regular season to rest for next week's RMAC Indoor Championships in Alamosa, with those close to qualifying or on the bubble competing to improve their chances at one of 18 spots in each individual event.