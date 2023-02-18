With snow scrubbing Colorado Mesa’s baseball series against Southern New Hampshire this week at The Diamond, Chris Hanks went sun-searching, and found it in Chico, California.

To replace those three games, the No. 8 Mavericks (4-0) will travel to California to play three games against Chico State, with one game at 4 p.m. (MST) on Sunday and a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. The teams last faced one another in 2009.