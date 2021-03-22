The No. 2 Colorado Mesa University baseball team dropped its series finale at No. 14 UC-Colorado Springs with a 6-5, 11-inning loss.
The Mavericks (12-2, 9-1 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) led 5-3 in the ninth inning before the Mountain Lions (8-4, 4-4 RMAC) rallied to tie the game before Jaeden Hegmann’s 11th-inning RBI single to plate Aaron Faragallah.
CMU trailed 1-0 early but scored four runs in the third inning with Caleb Farmer’s RBI double to right-center field and Tyler Parker’s three-run home run to left-center field.
SOFTBALL
No. 22 Colorado Mesa continued its unbeaten start with 13-2 and 8-0 home wins over Adams State, improving to 12-0 on the season and in the RMAC.
The fourth inning was crucial for the Mavericks in both games, as they scored 14 of their runs on the day in that frame. CMU has won 19 straight games over the Grizzlies (5-12, 5-10 RMAC) dating back to 2015.
Brooke Doumer, Nicole Christensen and Kaley Barker all homered for CMU. Ally Distler had two doubles while going 3-for-6 with four RBI. Doumer and Christensen both went 3-for-5 at the plate on the day.
MEN’S SOCCER
Colorado Mesa’s season-opener against Westminster resulted in a 1-1 tie at Maverick Field.
In the 40th minute of the first half, Daisuke Takanaka’s pass found Alec Fronapfel and Fronapfel found the back of the net to send the Mavericks to halftime with a 1-0 lead. However, Jace Vance equalized for Westminster in the 83rd minute, and neither teams were able to break the deadlock in the two overtime periods.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Aimee Kurfurst scored in the 102nd minute in overtime on an assist from Ellie Echeverio to lift Westminster to a 2-1 road victory over Colorado Mesa.
Alexa Maple’s goal in the 28th minute gave the Griffins (2-0-2, 1-0-0 RMAC) the lead, but freshman Lila Dere equalized for the Mavericks (2-2-1, 0-1-0 RMAC) on a penalty kick right before halftime. Dere had eight shot attempts, but the Mavericks fell in their conference opener.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lauren Wick scored two early goals to lift No. 25 Colorado Mesa to a 2-0 lead, but No. 2 Lindenwood bounced back for an 18-13 home win in St. Charles, Missouri.
Sara Grieco and Lindsey Smith both scored four goals to lead the way for the Lions (5-0). Wick, Kiley Davis and Ashton Whittle each scored three times for the Mavericks (1-2).
WOMEN’S GOLF
Colorado Mesa played both days of the El Chapo Classic in one because of a readjusted schedule, shooting a season-best 620 to win the event in Pueblo.
Senior Hannah More had a two-round total of 8 over par 152. Elly Walters tied for fifth and recorded an eagle on the par 5, 458-yard 15th hole.