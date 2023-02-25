Big innings continued to be the story for the Colorado Mesa baseball team in Nampa, Idaho.
In Thursday’s series opener, the Mavericks gave up six runs in one inning and could never rally in the loss to Northwest Nazarene.
On Friday, each team used a big inning to take control as CMU won the first game 8-1 and the Nighthawks took the second game 6-3.
A seven-run second inning in the opener was more than enough for the Mavs’ Kannon Handy. The junior left-hander allowed only one run on four hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts in six innings. Handy had at least two strikeouts in all but one inning and struck out the side in two innings.
Mesa’s offense gave him plenty of support with a two-out rally in the second. In his first at-bat with the Mavs, sophomore transfer Christos Stefanos doubled to left and scored on Robert Sharrar’s single. Kennedy Hara’s single sent Sharrar to second and both scored on Harrison Rodgers’ two-run double. After Ethan Ezor was hit by a pitch, Conrad Villafuerte had an RBI single and Max Valdez hit his third home run of the season, a three-run shot to left center and a 7-0 lead.
Kolby Felix walked and Julian Boyd reached on an error, which knocked Nighthawks starter Spencer Schwehr out of the game. Reliever Nathan Galusha allowed a single to Stefanos to load the bases, but Sharrar grounded out to end the inning.
Northwest Nazarene got on the board with a solo home run by Adam Paganelli in the fourth inning and Stefanos had and RBI single in the ninth inning for the Mavs.
In the second game, a five-run first inning got the Nighthawks started. The first three hitters all reached base before Cole Seward (2-1) got an out. Three more singles and a stolen base completed the scoring for Northwest Nazarene.
The Mavs pulled within 5-2 in the fourth inning when Stefanos walked and Declan Weisner was hit by a pitch and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Julian Boyd followed with a two-run single, but was then thrown out trying to steal second. Two strikeouts sandwiched a single by Sharrar to end the threat.
After the Nighthawks scored one run in the sixth inning, CMU tried to rally in the seventh inning. Sharrar singled and moved to third on two errors and scored on Jonathan Gonzalez’s groundout. Harrison Rodgers followed with a single, but was thrown out trying to steal second and Caleb Thomasen struck out to end the game.
Sharrar finished 5 for 8 with one RBI and three runs in the split and Rodgers was 3 for 9 for the Mavs, who finish the four-game series today.
Beach Volleyball
Tye Wedhorn and Sabrian VanDeList went 2-0 on Friday at the Bear Down Cactus Classic in Tucson, Arizona, as the Mavs split their two matches.
In the opener, a 4-1 loss to Boise State, four of the five matches went three sets, including Wedhorn and VanDeList’s 14-21, 23-21, 15-12 victory.
Against Texas-El Paso in the second match, Wedhorn and VanDeList again won a three-set match to kickstart the Mavs’ 5-0 sweep. Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann (No. 1) won in three sets, Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson (No. 2) swept their match in straight sets, Jada Hall and Gracyn Spresser (No. 3) also won in three sets — including 15-4 in the third — and Savannah Ott and Hailey Peters (No. 5) won in two sets.
Indoor Track and Field
Justin Thompson’s silver medal in the long jump highlighted Colorado Mesa’s day at the RMAC indoor championships in Alamosa.
Becker Ell finished fourth in the pole vault, the Mavericks were seventh in the distance medley relay and also got a school record from Elijah Williams in qualifying eight runners for today’s 60, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the 60-meter hurdles.
Williams provided the highlight of the sprints, breaking his own 60-meter school record with a time of 6.72 seconds. Even with the altitude-adjustment penalty, Williams is now on the bubble for national championship selection at 6.76.
Thompson’s leap of 7.51 meters (24 feet, 7¾ inches) was only two centimeters behind Western Colorado’s Malcom Wesley.
In the first completed event of the meet, Ell cleared a season-best 4.50 meters (14-9) to place fourth in the pole vault. The distance medley relay team of Triston Charles, Kelsey Montague, Casey Amori and Mark Testa crossed the finish line in 10:57.06.
The rest of the action for CMU came in the preliminary heats of the shortest events and in the first four of seven disciplines in the heptathlon.
In the heptathlon, Logan Hafey is in eighth place with 2,387 points and teammate Jay Shuman is in 12th with 2,147 points.
Zayden Davis qualified second in the 60-meter hurdles and the Mavs qualified four of the eight men for the 60-meter final led by Williams. Teo Casados qualified fourth, Kade Christensen was fifth and Sterling Brassfield was eighth.
Williams also qualified first in the 200 meters and will be joined by Casados and Dayne Ortega, who also reached the finals in the 400.