The No. 19 Colorado Mesa baseball team swept a doubleheader against CSU Pueblo on Friday.
The Mavericks won the first game 4-3 in eight innings and the second game 13-4.
In the first game, the Mavericks and ThunderWolves traded quick innings through four and a half before the ThunderWolves scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
But Mesa wasted no time regaining the momentum. In the top of the sixth, Conrad Villafuerte hit a three-run home run to tie the game.
Boyd scored again in the eighth when Ethan Ezor doubled him home for the eventual winning run.
Starter Kannon Handy struck out 10 batters in 5⅓ innings and allowed three runs. Cooper Vasquez was the winning pitcher as he allowed one hit and fanned two in 1⅔ innings. Anthony Durbano earned his fifth save of the season after he retired each of the three batters he faced in the eighth.
The second game had much less drama.
CMU (26-8, 17-2 RMAC) scored two runs in each of the first three innings. The Mavericks led 7-4 after four innings. Three more runners crossed home plate in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Villafuerte and Robert Sharrar both were 3 for 3 with two RBI and three RBI, respectively, and both walked twice. Sharrar also tripled. Jonathan Gonzalez hit a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the second. Stevenson Reynolds had two RBI, as well.
Freshman Liam Hohenstein was the winning pitcher and improved to 4-0 this season. Hohenstein struck out four batters and allowed four earned runs in four innings.
Mesa’s 13 runs came on 13 hits, and the lineup left a collective 11 runners on base. Mesa had no errors. CSU-Pueblo (12-23, 9-11) had six hits, three errors and stranded four runners.
Softball
The Mavericks (24-13, 22-7 RMAC) split a doubleheader against CSU-Pueblo (14-24, 9-20).
In the first game, a 3-2 ThunderWolves win, the Mavericks hit 6 of 27 and committed two errors. Both of their runs came from solo home runs – one from Ashley Bradford and the other from Miranda Pruitt. Hannah Sattler (13-7) was handed the loss. She tossed a complete game, allowed one earned run and struck out two batters.
Mesa scored three runs in the first inning of the second game and led 6-1 after three innings. The Mavs scored five runs in the top of the fifth and took care of business in the bottom of the frame to end the day early.
Bradford, Ava Fugate and Brandi Haller each hit home run in the second game. Fugate stole a base and Bradford had a double, as well.
Bradford finished the day 5 for 6 with two walks, four RBI and three runs scored.
Beach Volleyball
Colorado Mesa won nine of a possible 10 sets in two games against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday.
CMU won the first game 4-1. Three of the five matches were decided in the Mavs’ favor in two games. No. 1 duo Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachmann beat Andrienne VanBrunt and Rylan Pollard 21-10, 21-10. The Javelinas’ lone win came at No. 2 where Rylie Anderson and Madelyn Wallace beat Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson 20-22, 21-19, 15-10.
Spitzer and Johnson bounced back later in the day by beating Anderson and Wallace 21-13, 21-15.
Tennis
The Colorado Mesa men’s and women’s teams dropped duals against Hawai’i Hilo at the Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver.
The men lost 6-1. No. 2 doubles Dioho Manzano and Jandre van Wyk beat Filippo Di Perna and Coby Pearce 7-5.
The women lost 4-3. In singles, Makenna Livingston beat Akari Ichikawa 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Issy Coman beat Julia Barden 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. In doubles, The No. 1 duo Livingston and Halle Romero beat Ichikawa and Barden 7-5.
The No. 2 doubles team ofComan and Macy Richards also beat Hikari Osaki and Nanami Okamoto 6-0.
Track and Field
The Colorado Mesa men and women teams competed in the first day of the Kit Mayer Classic, hosted by Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
Both had top finishers in Friday’s field events.
For the men, Justin Thompson placed second in the long jump at 24 feet, 5½ inches, Hayden Riley placed first in the shot put at 52 feet, 4½ feet, Gavin Korkeakoaki and Cameron Kalaf finished first and second in the javelin at 197 feet, 9 inches and 197 feet, 4 inches, respectively.
Virginia Tomon finished fourth in the shot put with a distance of 40 feet, 11¾ inches. Mica Jenrette was fourth in the javelin with a distance of 111 feet, 6 inches.
Prep baseball
Grand Junction fought hard but lost 11-6 to Rocky Mountain in Fort Collins.
The Lobos (7-0) had a six-run advantage after three innings. The Tigers (7-4) scored four runs in the fourth to whittle away at the deficit but went scoreless in the next two innings.
Grand Junction notched 11 hits in 31 at-bats. Brett Woytek was 3 for 4 with one run, two RBI and a double.
Landan Scarbrough, Will Applegate and Andrew Henderson all had doubles, as well. Applegate was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run.
Jase Satterfield took the loss after he allowed six hits, six runs (five earned), two walks and struck out five in three innings.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument lost at Steamboat Springs 13-7.
The Sailors (4-4) scored three goals in the first half and 10 in the second. Fruita trailed 3-2 at halftime.The loss ends a two-game winning streak for the Wildcats (3-2).