The Colorado Mesa baseball team opened the 2022 season with a bang.
The second-ranked Mavs blasted No. 22 Azusa Pacific 28-4, hitting six home runs in the rout.
Second baseman Harrison Rodgers swung the big bat for Mesa, going 4 for 4 with three home runs and six RBI. Third baseman Caleb Farmer was 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBI and designated hitter Haydn McGeary was 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI.
Ryan Day was the beneficiary of the offense, allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in five innings to earn the win.
Mesa got on the board quickly with Matthew Turner scoring on an error in the top of the first inning. Rodgers led off the second inning with his first home run and the Mavs then scored four runs in the third and fourth innings.
In the third, Spencer Bramwell’s had an RBI groundout and Rodgers followed with a three-run blast for his second home run. After Azusa Pacific cut the lead in half, 6-3, with a three-run bottom of the third, McGeary hit a three-run home run and Bramwell had an RBI double to push the lead to 10-3.
Bramwell finished with three runs scored and two RBI.
Rodgers’ final home run, a solo shot, came in the sixth inning and the Mavs put the game away with a 12-run seventh.
Farmer hit a two-run shot with no outs and added a grand slam later in the inning with one out. With a big lead, Mesa was able to get some of its bench players some playing time.
Jonathan Gonzalez, who came in for Rodgers, was 1 for 1 with two RBI and Matt Cassin was 1 for 2 with two RBI of the bench.
Wrestling
After a big win over Chadron State at Brownson Arena, Colorado Mesa clinched at least a tie for the RMAC title for the second straight season.
Seven of the Mavs’ wins were bonus-point victories led by pins by Nick Gallegos (149 pounds), Seth Latham (174) and Donnie Negus (197). Nolan Krone (184) won by technical fall and Dawson Collins (125), Collin Metzgar (133) and Ryan Wheeler (157) all had major decisions.
Negus posted the fastest pin of the night, pinning the Eagles’ Parker Schlater in 42 seconds.
Alexander Holguin (165) was the only Mav to win by decision.
Swimming & Diving
Lily Borgenheimer again led the way for the Colorado Mesa women at the RMAC Championships at El Pomar Natatorium.
The senior had another automatic qualifying time, touching the wall in 4 minutes, 20.57 second in the 400-yard individual medley. That time is the best in Division II. Borgenheimer also was a member of the Mavs’ winning 400 medley relay team.
The Mesa women won three of the four event finals on the second day of competition, recorded seven B cut times and lead second-place Colorado Mines by more than 250 points.
Dejan Urbanek was the only individual winner for the CMU men in the pool, winning the 100 butterfly. The Mavs also won the 400 medley relay and swept the 1-meter diving competition with all three divers — Isaiah Cheeks, Noah Luna and Tanner Belliston — earning automatic qualifying scores.
The Maverick men had eight B cut times and lead second-place Mines 597.5-450.5.