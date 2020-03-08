Colorado Mesa’s baseball team couldn’t hit the ball out of the infield for most of the opening game of Saturday’s RMAC doubleheader against Regis at Suplizio Field.
Tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Caleb Farmer slid under the tag at first base on an errant throw on his ground ball, giving the Mavericks the spark they needed.
After Tyler Parker walked, Spencer Bramwell finally lined the ball hard into left field to score Farmer for a 3-2 victory.
The No. 7 Mavericks grounded into 13 outs, popped up twice and flied out twice. Of their six hits, two were infield singles and only one went for extra bases, a sixth-inning RBI double by Haydn McGeary that tied the game 2-2. McGeary was stranded when the next three batters grounded out against Regis left-hander Adam Hubley.
Garrett Tisdall got the win, striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief. He came on with one out and runners at first and second in the seventh, but got a liner to second and struck out Kyle Koontz, then retired the side in order in the eighth, with Tanner Garner making a diving catch for the final out in left.
In the second game, Caleb Farmer’s three-run home run in the second inning highlighted the Mavs’ 6-2 victory. Farmer singled and scored in the fifth and Matt Cassin, whose single got Farmer to third, eventually scored on a wild pitch for a 5-2 lead.
Freshman Jared Ure (2-1) threw a complete game, striking out seven and allowing two runs on four hits, needing only 94 pitches.
Women’s Wrestling
Dalia Garabay couldn’t fend off Emma Bruntil of McKendree in the 136-pound championship match of the Women’s National Championships, losing by technical fall.
Garabay, who won by technical fall in the semifinals, had upset Bruntil, ranked No. 1 in the nation, earlier this season, but was taken down to her back in the first period to fall behind 6-0. She was taken down and turned in the second period, ending the match.
She was one of seven CMU wrestlers to place and earn All-America honors.
Jennesis Martinez won her third-place match 2-1 at 101 pounds and Marissa Gallegos also placed third, winning her 123-pound match by technical fall. Cindy Zepeda was fourth at 130, Alma Mendoza was sixth and Kaylee Lacy eighth at 143 pounds and Anja Tschohl placed seventh at 116.
CMU placed fourth as a team with 92.5 points.
Softball
Clara Larson led off the sixth inning with a home run off Paige Adair to lift Colorado Mines to a 2-1 victory in the first game of an RMAC doubleheader.
Larson then doubled home a pair of runs in the fifth inning of the second game, a 5-2 Mines victory to give the Orediggers a rare sweep of the Mavericks at Bergman Field.
The loss in the opening game snapped CMU’s eight-game winning streak.
Mesa scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 2-1 lead, but the Mavericks stranded eight runners and managed only one extra-base hit, a double by Aislyn Sharp.
Hailey Hinson hit a solo home run in the first game for CMU (14-6, 8-2 RMAC).