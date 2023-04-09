The Colorado Mesa baseball team broke out its bats Saturday to complete a four-game sweep at CSU Pueblo.
The Mavs (27-8, 18-2) had 21 hits — eight for extra bases — in a 9-6 victory over the ThunderWolves (12-23, 9-11). Robert Sharrar led the way with four hits and Julian Boyd, Harrison Rodgers, Paul Schoenfeld and Ethan Ezor all had three hits. Every starter had at least one hit in the win.
Tied 3-3 entering the fourth, Stevenson Reynolds led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Schoenfeld. Ezor hit a single to left and Reynolds scored and Ezor moved to third on an error by the left fielder. Sharrar followed with an RBI single and Mesa led 5-3.
The ThunderWolves got one run back in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a pair of errors in the sixth pushed the Mavs’ lead back to two, 6-4. Leading 6-5 in the eighth, Boyd hit his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot to left center. After Elias Borjas pulled CSU Pueblo within one in the bottom of the inning with his second home run of the day, Mesa put the game away in the ninth.
Schoenfeld led off with a triple and Ezor followed with a double. Sharrar singled to move Ezor to third and Declan Wiesner walked to load the bases. Boyd’s sacrifice fly completed the scoring. Sharrar, Boyd and Rodgers all had two RBI for the Mavs.
Six pitchers threw for Mesa with Jared Ure earning the win by allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in two innings of relief. Jordan Ellison earned his first save, allowing only a walk in the ninth inning.
Softball
Colorado Mesa split a weekend series with CSU Pueblo winning 7-4 in the first game Saturday and losing the second game 8-7 in eight innings.
In the first game, the Mavericks (25-14, 23-8 RMAC) broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning. Makayla Westmoreland walked with one out and stole second. Ashley Bradford followed with an RBI triple to right field for a 5-4 lead. With two outs and Bradford still on third, Ava Fugate hit a two-run home run to left field.
Fugate, Brandi Haller and Sarah Jorissen all had two hits for the Mavs and Rylee Crouch was 1 for 3 with and RBI double and a sacrifice fly.
Marissa Nehm improved to 5-0 on the season, allowing only one hit in three innings of scoreless relief of Hannah Sattler.
CMU started fast in the second game, scoring all seven of their runs in the first four innings, but couldn’t string hits together in the final four innings.
The Mavs took advantage of ThunderWolves starting pitcher Jacelynn Trujillo’s wildness in the first inning, scoring three runs without getting a hit. Trujillo walked six, including one with the bases loaded, and CMU had four stolen bases.
In the second inning Fugate had a two-run triple and Crouch an RBI groundout to push the Mavs’ lead to 5-1.
CSU Pueblo (15-26, 10-22), however, scored twice in the second inning on only one hit and took the lead with a three-run third. Kennedy Vis allowed only one hit, but was hurt by two errors and both of the batters she walked ended up scoring. Nehm replaced Vis with one out in the third inning and allowed a two-run double, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.
The Mavs had a chance to take the lead in the seventh inning, but with runners on first and second and one out, pinch hitter Miranda Pruitt flied out to left and pinch runner Dakota DiPaolo was doubled off second for leaving too early.
Nehm got the first two batters out in the bottom of the eighth inning, but a double, a walk and a single loaded the bases for Raelynn Rogers, who singled to right for the walk-off win.
Tennis
A youthful CMU women’s tennis team evened their overall record at 11-11 as they defeated Colorado College 6-1 at the Elliott Tennis Center.
After winning both completed doubles matches, the Mavericks used three freshman in the singles lineup and won five of the six matches, including three three-setters, to claim the win, one week after defeating the Tigers 9-0 in Colorado Springs.
Two of the three freshman — No. 4 singles player Delia Maier and and No. 6 singles player Jane Steur — won their matches as they joined Issy Coman, Macy Richards and exhibition player Audrey O’Rear as Mavericks who went 2-0 throughout the day.
The Mavericks’ men’s tennis pulled out a much-needed win in its home opener Colorado College, defeating the Tigers 5-2.
Colorado Mesa came from behind after conceding the doubles point, winning four three-set singles matches. No. 6 singles player Jandre Van Wyk was the only Maverick to win both matches on the day and No. 2 singles player William Leschig and No. 4 singles player Henry Scheck each pulled out key three-set wins to turn the tide of the dual.
Women’s Lacrosse
Kiley Davis scored five goals and Justin Anderson added three as Colorado Mesa went on the road to beat CU-Colorado Springs 15-7.
The Mavericks (5-5, 4-1) outscored the Mountain Lions (4-7, 3-2) 8-2 in the second half with Davis scoring two of her goals and Regan Wentz scoring both of hers after halftime.
Taylor Jakeman also scored two goals and Peyton Ivey, Courtney Havel and Melanie Evans all scored one goal. Shannon Murphy made 10 saves in goal.