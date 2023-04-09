The Colorado Mesa baseball team broke out its bats Saturday to complete a four-game sweep at CSU Pueblo.

The Mavs (27-8, 18-2) had 21 hits — eight for extra bases — in a 9-6 victory over the ThunderWolves (12-23, 9-11). Robert Sharrar led the way with four hits and Julian Boyd, Harrison Rodgers, Paul Schoenfeld and Ethan Ezor all had three hits. Every starter had at least one hit in the win.