Ethan Menzies scored a career-high 32 points Friday night as the 17th-ranked Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team outscored Adams State 62-56 in the second half to win 100-98 in Alamosa.
“That’s the best we’ve played in three years here,” coach Mike DeGeorge said. “It’s good any time you can get out of here with a win.”
The Mavs (5-0, 5-0 RMAC) trailed 42-48 at halftime and were down 58-50 less than five minutes into the second half before making a run.
Mac Riniker made a layup after a steal, Michael McCurry had a 3-pointer, Georgie Dancer scored inside, Menzies scored on a fast break and Riniker had a three-point play during a 12-0 run that gave Mesa a lead they would never relinquish.
The Grizzlies (2-2, 2-2) got within one point several times, but never were able to retake the lead.
Riniker finished with 11 points, Reece Johnson added a career-high 20 and McCurry was perfect from the floor on his way to scoring 10 points.
Destan Williams and Rylan O’Brien each had 26 points to lead Adams State.
“Every game is a new challenge with a group like this and you just have to fortify your identity because every game brings something new and you just have to figure out how to respond,” DeGeorge said. “The great thing so far is we’ve been way better in the second half of every game.”
Women
In her first four games this season since transferring to Colorado Mesa from Central (Nebraska) Community College, junior Monica Brooks scored five points.
In the first quarter Friday night, Brooks scored seven points to spark the Mavs to a 66-38 victory over Adams State.
“That’s what we need,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “Hopefully that gives her some confidence going out there. We know she can score, and now she’s just got to kind of put it all together. Hopefully each game she gets a little bit better and feels a little bit more comfortable. The girls look for her, and that’s the big thing now for her is just getting out and competing for us.”
Brooks finished with a career-high 11 points in the win. With the score tied 7-7, Brooks entered the game and scored off an offensive rebound, made a layup, assisted on a Dani Turner jumper and closed the quarter with a 3-pointer.
Once they got the lead, the Mavericks (4-1, 4-1) turned up the defensive pressure. Mesa limited the Grizzlies (1-2, 1-2) to 26.8 percent shooting in the game.
Kylyn Rigsby led the Mavs with 16 points and Turner chipped in 12. Kaitlyn Bell and Kaela McClure both scored eight points for Adams State.
“Defensively and the rebounding I was really proud of,” Wagner said. “They’ve got some really good shooters and the 6-4 girl (Bell) was a beast inside for us to kind of handle, but the girls persevered and came up with a big win on the road.”