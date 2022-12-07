College Soccer
Dere, Dangler Repeat As Academic All-Americans
Colorado Mesa placed two players on the Division II Academic All-America women's soccer teams Tuesday.
Forward Lila Dere and defender Michaela Dangler both were second-team selections on the team, which is selected by the College Sports Communicators. It is the second career selection for both players, as Dangler made the first team and Dere was selected to the third team in 2021.
To be nominated for All-District, student-athletes must have at least a 3.5 GPA, up from the 3.0 requirement of previous years, and must have played in more than 50% of their team's matches. In addition, schools were limited to six nominations per gender.
College Women's Wrestling
Mavs' Gallegos selected Region 5 wrestler of the month
Colorado Mesa's Marissa Gallegos was selected as the National Wrestling Coaches Association's Region 5 wrestler for November on Tuesday.
Gallegos, ranked No. 1 at 123 pounds, is 8-0 on the season with six of those wins coming in November. She won the Maverick Open with a perfect 4-0 record and went 2-0 in duals with Chadron State and Texas Woman’s.
The Denver native also competed at the Bill Farrell Memorial International, a senior national level event, and placed second at 55 kg.
Indoor Track & Field
Mesa teams picked third in preseason RMAC polls
Colorado Mesa's men's and women's indoor track and field teams were both picked third in both of the 2022-23 RMAC preseason poll Tuesday.
The Maverick men received one first place vote in the polling of the 12 head coaches from around the conference, who were not allowed to vote for their own squad. In the process, they netted 101 points finishing just one point behind the Colorado School of Mines, which was picked second in the poll. The Orediggers also received a first-place vote.
Defending champion UCCS received nine first place votes to top the poll with 119 points.
The Mavericks return all four winners from the 2022 RMAC Indoor Championships — Elijah Williams (60- and 200-meter dash); Gunner Rigsby (triple jump); and Dawson Heide (heptathlon).
The Maverick women tied for third in the 13-team women's poll with 117 points, the same as Adams State.
UCCS received all 12 possible first place votes to take top spot in the poll with 143 points. Mines was picked second with 119.
CMU returns two RMAC Indoor champions — Josie Coffey (high jump) and Mica Jenrette (pentathlon).
