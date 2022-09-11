It came down to the team sprint Saturday night, and Colorado Mesa edged Marian University to win the USA Cycling track national championship for the first time.
The Mavericks had a six-point lead on Marian entering the team sprint, but picked up 80 event points to finish with 992 to Marian’s 978.
CMU got steady performances in every event over the three-day championships, earning either first- or second-place team points in each event.Olivia Cummins, Mia Deye, Evan Boone, Sindre Hvesser, Ian Anderson and Henry McCalvanah teamed to finish the 2-kilometer, six-lap team sprint in 2 minutes, 9.63 seconds, with Marian, the host school from Indianapolis, finishing in 2:13.267.
Anderson and Brein finished 1-2 in the men’s individual omnium standings, with Anderson scoring 214 points and Brein 212. Lance Abshire was fifth with 177 points.
Kate Seiler was third in the women’s omnium standings with 201 points, followed by Cummins, who contributed 192 points.
The Mavs, who do not have a nearby track to train on, spent several days leading up to the trip to Indianapolis at the U.S. Olympic Training Center’s velodrome in Colorado Springs. They made the most of that training trip to open defense of their 2021-22 overall national title by winning the event that had been elusive.
Roed Torbjorn claimed the silver medal in Saturday night’s men’s points race, with Oliver Boyd sixth. Cummins earned a bronze medal in the women’s points race, with Seiler sixth.
In the morning session, Boone won the men’s time trial, with Anderson second and Brein third. Brein won the gold medal in the men’s scratch race and Boone won the men’s sprint final, with Anderson taking bronze.
Seiler won the women’s scratch race, with Cummins sixth. Dye was second and Seiler seventh in the women’s sprint, and Cummins was second and Dye third in the time trial. Seiler also had a third-place finish in the individual pursuit, with Cummins fourth.Next up on the championship schedule is the collegiate mountain bike nationals, Oct. 13-16 in Durango.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mikayla Eccher had two shots in the final minute to win it for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team Saturday at Lubbock Christian, but the Mavericks settled for a 2-2 tie.
Eccher’s top-shelf shot with 52 seconds remaining was saved by Lubbock Christian keeper Abby Kone, and the Mavericks (2-3-1) quickly regained possession. Eccher’s shot with 21 seconds left was off target.
Teams are not playing overtime during the regular season, but postseason games will have two 15-minute overtime sessions that will played in their entirety, with no golden goal ending an overtime game. If teams are tied at the end of two overtime periods in the playoffs, they will go to penalty kicks.
Eccher opened the scoring only 4 minutes, 10 seconds into the game off an assist from Mira Houck, her first goal of the season. Lubbock Christian tied it at 1-1 in the second half, but the Mavericks responded.
Haley Klasner was set up for her first goal of the season by Lila Dere, giving the Mavs a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute.
The Chaparrals’ Julie Shahi sent a free kick from the left wing high over the CMU defense, just out of the leaping reach of Chloe Dody in the back corner of the net in the 72nd minute to tie the game again.
Right after that goal, both Eccher and Dere had shots at the go-ahead goal, but Kone, who made 13 saves, gathered both of them in.
Dody made a crucial save in the 82nd minute on a shot toward the left corner. Dody finished with five saves.