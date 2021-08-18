Colorado Mesa University head coach Mickey Wender announced Monday that William "Billy" McGowan has been hired as the team's diving coach.
McGowan has 20 years of coaching experience, spending the past four years as the diving coach at Division 1 Iona College in New York. During that time, he also served as the head coach Purchase College's High Dive Junior Olympic Team in Purchase, New York.
Before his time in the Empire State, he founded and served as the head coach and program director for the Marlins Diving Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, through the Greenwich YMCA for five years. His program featured 130 divers, won back-to-back regional titles in 2009 and 2010 with a fifth-place team finish at the 2009 USA Diving Nationals and a 2009 YMCA national team championship. He also coached 2009 1-meter national champion Carolina Sculti, who eventually competed at the Pan American Games.
McGowan has also served as the diving coach at Pace University and Stony Brook University in New York, as well as the University of Illinois.