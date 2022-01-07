The Colorado Mesa men’s wrestling team went 2-1 on Thursday in the first day of the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky.
Cian Apple (125), Collin Metzgar (133), Nick Gallegos (149), Alexander Holguin (165), Seth Latham (174) and Donnie Negus (197) all went 2-1 for the 15th-ranked Mavs.
Mesa opened the dual tournament with a 26-19 victory over No. 18 Mercyhurst with Apple’s pin in 1 minute, 37 seconds getting the Mavs off to a quick start. Metzgar, ranked No. 3 at 133, beat seventh-ranked Eric Bartos 10-7.
Gallegos, Ariel Rodriguez (157) and Holguin gave Mesa a 20-6 lead and Negus clinched the dual with a pin in 5:57.
In the second round, the Mavs faced top-ranked Central Oklahoma and the Bronchos came away with a 31-6 victory.
Apple, who was wrestling because Dawson Collins didn’t travel to the tournament, scored a huge upset by beating fourth-ranked Paxton Rosen 8-4. Rosen is one of seven Central Oklahoma wrestlers ranked in the top five at their respective weights.
Latham was the only other Maverick to win a match against the Bronchos, defeating Anthony Des Vigne 7-4. Negus wrestled top-ranked Dalton Abbey extremely close, losing 2-1. Abbey scored a takedown in the first period and Negus, ranked 12th, got an escape in the second, but the senior couldn’t escape Abbey’s grasp in the third period.
In the consolation quarterfinals, Mesa beat UNC-Pembroke 33-10, with Erik Contreras (141) and Gallegos winning by pin and Latham scoring a forfeit victory.
The Mavericks wrestle Fort Hays State at 7 a.m. today in the consolation semifinals.