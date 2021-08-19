The Colorado Mesa men's soccer team picked up five first-place votes and are the co-favorites to win the RMAC title in the preseason poll released Wednesday.
Colorado Mines, which is ranked eighth in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, also earned five first-place votes.
The Mavericks, who are ranked No. 21 in the USC preseason poll, return a trio of All-RMAC first-team players from last season's 5-0-1 season. Mesa's season begins Sept. 2 against Texas-Permian Basin.
The Mavs' women's soccer team were picked to finish seventh in RMAC preseason poll. Colorado Mines was selected by the conference's 13 coaches as the favorite.
Colorado Mesa returns two All-RMAC first team players — Fruita Monument graduates Michaela Dangler and Lila Dere. Dere was the RMAC freshman of the year, scoring seven goals in 10 games in the COVID-19 shortened season.
The Mavs begin their season Sept. 2 against Texas-Permian Basin.