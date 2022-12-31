With limited practice time after the holiday break, Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge knew he was going to rely on the bench this weekend.
Four minutes into Friday afternoon’s game at CSU Pueblo, the second team was on the court. It wasn’t that the first group wasn’t playing well, but DeGeorge wanted to get all of the Mavericks involved in their 67-60 victory.
“At halftime, the guys off the bench hadn’t played with a ton of confidence in that first half and it was great to see particularly Mick McCurry and Ty Allred give us some quality minutes in the second half,” DeGeorge said.
“I thought that was the key in that game, they came in off the bench when we had foul trouble with Trevor (Baskin) and Mac (Riniker) to really give us those key minutes and hit some key shots for us.”
The Mavericks (9-3, 4-2 RMAC) were down 49-48 before Allred buried a 3-pointer after a steal by Blaise Threatt, which put CMU up 51-49 with 7:40 to play.
It was a one-point game two minutes later, but McCurry hit a 3, and one minute after that, he made a layup after another CSU Pueblo turnover. CMU scored 20 points off 18 CSU Pueblo turnovers.
That gave the Mavericks a 58-52 lead with four minutes to play, and Baskin, who was harassed in the paint the entire game, stepped out and hit a 3 with 3:51 remaining to all but put the game away.
Threatt had another solid game, with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and only two turnovers in more than 35 minutes. Reece Johnson and Riniker had 10 points each — Riniker also had four steals — and Baskin and McCurry added nine points apiece.
Mesa led most of the way in what turned out to be a low-possession, defensive battle.
“There were long possessions for both teams. Both teams were having a hard time getting an advantage so both teams were playing late in the shot clock on almost every possession,” DeGeorge said. “I mean, we didn’t even combine for 90 shots, we only combined for 89 shots. It was low-possession game and I think that’s a credit to both teams’ defense, we just made it hard. It took a lot of actions just to gain an advantage to get a decent look, but that was a hard-fought win.”
Women
They got an open look and a chance at a put-back just before the horn, but neither shot fell in the Mavericks’ 67-66 loss to CSU Pueblo.
“I think both teams played well enough to win, we just needed to make one more play,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “I thought the girls competed the whole time and a couple of girls played well individually. We’re getting better; we’ve just gotta close out those close games.”
After the defense forced a shot-clock violation on the ThunderWolves with 7.6 seconds left, the Mavericks called timeout, which allowed them to advance the ball to the front court. Tia Slade, who scored a career-high 19 points, got an open look at a winning 3-pointer in the corner, which rimmed out. Monica Brooks grabbed the offensive rebound and went right back up, getting the shot off just before the horn. It appeared she was fouled, but there was no call, and the ball bounced off the rim.
Colorado Mesa (2-11, 1-5 RMAC) battled back from a 10-point deficit in the second half, with Olivia Reed scoring 18 of her career-high 24 points in the final two quarters. With the Mavs attacking the paint against Pueblo’s perimeter-oriented lineup, Reed pinned her defender on backdoor passes for open layups, and went 10 of 15 from the field.
“The girls set her up really well and that was our goal,” Wagner said. “We had to attack them. The were putting so much pressure on the point guard and the wings, we had to get something going in the paint.”
The ThunderWolves (8-4, 5-1) got going from beyond the arc in the second half, hitting nine of 18 and made 14 in the game to CMU’s seven. Turnovers again plagued CMU, with 15, leading to eight points.
Slade and Reed both had double-doubles, with 13 and 11 rebounds, respectively, but they didn’t get a lot of help offensively — Brooks missed all 12 of her field goal attempts and finished with two points and eight rebounds. Kylie Kravig, who played all 40 minutes, had eight points and 11 assists, but also turned the ball over six times. Laura Gutierrez added eight points off the bench.
“Turnovers are just killing us. We just have way too many and we’ve got to get better in that area,” said Wagner, who also wants to see more scoring balance. “Our great teams in the past have had three scorers and that keeps teams off balance.
“I don’t think the girls were defeated by this game; they’re still happy to play and get out there. Now we’ve got to go down (to New Mexico Highlands) and get one on the road.”