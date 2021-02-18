The Colorado Mesa University men’s swim team leads the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships after the first day at El Pomar Natatorium.
The Mavericks, who won every event contested Wednesday lead second-place Colorado School of Mines by 60 points.
Three Mavericks joined four-time national champion Ammar Hassan in qualifying for the diving national championship. Chandler Livingston (493.6), Isaiah Cheeks (475.15) and Tanner Belliston (467) all qualified for nationals.
In the 1,000-yard freestyle, Gavin Anderson (9 minutes, 39.67 seconds) and Logan Ellis (9:40.11) took first and second place, respectively.
Individuals earning national “B” cut times were: Matheus Laperreire (first, 1,000 freestyle), Mahmoud Elgayar (2nd, 1,000 free); Ben Sampson (1st, 50 free) and Lane Austin (3rd, 50 free).
Colorado Mesa won both the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays, achieving national “B” cut times in both.
Women
Mesa has a big lead on Mines after the first day of the RMAC Championships, scoring 270 points to the Orediggers’ 131.
The Mavericks won two both the 200 freestyle and the 200 medley relays and achieved several national “B” cut times.
In the 100 freestyle, Robyn Naze had a “B” cut time with her second-place finish. Lily Borgenheimer’s winning time in the 200 IM earned her a “B” cut as the Mavs had four of the top five finishers.
Grace Payton was second, Elsa Huebsch was fourth and Kennedy Bright placed fifth.
In the 50 free, Noel Scott (2nd) and Lauren White (fourth) both earned “B” cuts.