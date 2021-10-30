A top-five matchup in the opening game of the season gave the young Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team the test coach Mike DeGeorge wanted.
The result wasn’t what the Mavs’ wanted, a 72-63 loss for the No. 4 Mavericks against No. 3 West Texas A&M in the D2CCA Tipoff Classic in Canyon, Texas.
“When you turn it over 17 times and miss 10 free throws, that makes it tough,” DeGeorge said. “Give them a lot of credit, they were physical and they made it tough for us in every way.”
The Mavericks, who are without All-America forward Ethan Menzies, out for the season with a knee injury, gave up 20 offensive rebounds, but was in the game until the closing couple of minutes despite playing what DeGeorge called “a disjointed game” for both teams.
CMU had a five-point lead, 31-26, with 2:43 left in the first half, but fell behind by one at the break and played from behind the rest of the way. A jumper by Reece Johnson cut what had been an eight-point deficit to only three, 58-55, with just less than seven minutes remaining, but the Buffs went on a 10-3 run over the next three minutes.
Owen Koonce, a redshirt freshman transfer from the University of Colorado, came off the bench to lead CMU in scoring ,with 12 points, and rebounding, with 10. Georgie Dancer had 10 points and Blaise Threatt and Johnson nine each.
“We had some good segments, we held them to 37% (shooting) on the road against a team that’s as good as anybody in the country,” DeGeorge said.
The Mavericks face Daemen College (N.Y.) tonight and DeGeorge expects the Mavericks to be more consistent on both ends of the floor.
“No scrimmages is one thing,” he said of the challenges of playing an early tournament. “And the game is called so different, every game in every part of the country. The ability to adjust is challenging. We struggled with that. There are a lot of factors this weekend. One, we’re going to see three very different styles and that will allow us to grow.”
Men’s Soccer
A backside header off a corner kick in the second overtime dealt the Mavericks’ RMAC regular-season title hopes a blow in a 2-1 loss to Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
In the 108th minute, Michael Sprauer went up and over the Mavericks’ defense to head the ball into the corner of the net and vault the Orediggers into first place in the conference. Mines has a one-point lead on CMU, 25-24, with one game remaining in the regular season.
Mines (13-3-1, 8-0-1 RMAC) plays Sunday at third-place Westminster, with No. 12 CMU (14-3-0, 8-1-0) at Colorado Christian, with three points on the line for both teams.
After playing to a scoreless tie through the first half and half of the second, Mines got on the board when Quin Collins scored after his first shot caromed off CMU keeper Connor Durant right back to him.
Daisuke Takanaka tied it less than three minutes later after taking a long pass from the back for a breakaway. As he was setting up for his shot, he appeared to get bumped by a Mines defender, but Takanaka made a sliding shot that zipped past Brian Doherty.
Women’s Soccer
Michaela Dangler stuffed a rebound across the line in the Mavericks’ 1-0 overtime victory over New Mexico Highlands.
Dangler was one of four CMU players positioned in front of the goal on a corner kick, and her first shot was knocked away by Highlands keeper Katherine Scott. The ball came right back to Dangler, and her next shot slipped past Scott 6 minutes, 19 seconds into overtime.
The victory was the seventh straight for the Mavs (12-2, 9-1 RMAC), their sixth straight shutout.
Volleyball
Sierra Hunt’s career-high 22 kills led CMU’s comeback after dropping the first set against Western Colorado.
The Mavericks (16-4, 11-2 RMAC) ran a more efficient attack in the final three sets to claim a 20-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20 victory. After Western (11-10, 6-7) hit .276 in winning the first set to CMU’s .143 (15 kills, 10 errors), the Mavs hit over .200 in each of the next three sets, including a crisp .464 in the third set, with 15 kills and only two hitting errors.
Hunt had three errors in 39 attacks for a .487 average, and Savannah Spitzer had 10 kills and only one error in the middle for a .500 percentage.
Sabrina VanDeList had 49 assists, just missing her third straight 50-assist match, and also had a pair of service aces and two block assists.
Kerstin Layman had 20 digs, inching her closer to the 1,000-dig career mark, which is now 23 away.