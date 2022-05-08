The West/South Central Regional men’s golf team championship came down to the final hole at Pueblo Country Club.
Colorado Mesa, CSU-Pueblo and Midwestern State were tied as the final group teed off on No. 18. CSU-Pueblo’s Jamie Roberts parred the final hole on the ThunderWolves’ home course, with Dakota Gillman of CMU and Jake Doggett of Midwestern State both taking bogeys, giving the ThunderWolves the regional title with a final team score of 845.
All three teams, along with Oklahoma Christian, qualified for the NCAA Division II national championships May 16-20 at TPC Michigan in Detroit. It’s the first time in program history the Mavericks, who fired a 288 in the third round to finish at 846, have qualified for nationals as a team.
Peter Grossenbacher shot a third-round 67 to tie for eighth place at 209, with Gillman, who was tied for the lead after the second round, finishing with a 76, tied for 15th.
Grossenbacher carded six birdies and only two bogeys to go 4-under for the day. He was 4-under on the front nine and played par golf on the back. Gillman had three birdies, but took a double bogey on No. 10 and bogeyed his final four holes to shoot 5-over.
Timmy Cavarno tied for 27th with a third-round 77, with Kyle Pearson shooting a 71 to tie for 68th and Yael Chahin shooting a 74 to tie for 72nd.
Cycling
Torbjorn Roed and Lance Abshire went 1-2 in the men’s road race at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road Championships in Augusta, Georgia, inching the Mavericks closer to the overall national championship.
The Mavericks picked up 80 team omnium points for the victory and the women 66 for Olivia Cummins’ second-place finish.
In the road omnium standings, the Mavericks are only two points behind Marian University, 290-288, heading into the men’s and women’s criterium races today. CMU entered the road nationals with a 33-point lead on Marian.
Roed finished the five laps in 2 hours, 48 minutes, 53 seconds, with Abshire right on his wheel in 2:48.57. Cummins was credited with the same time as winner Megan Jastrab of Milligan University, 3:08.11 over the four-lap race.
Romina Hinojosa was 10th, Katie Clouse 11th and Lauren Lackman 12th in the women’s race; Sindre Hvesser Brein was ninth in the men’s race and Ian Anderson 11th.
Men’s Lacrosse
The Mavericks scored six first-quarter goals, then answered every time Westminster made a run, holding off the Griffins 16-10 to reclaim the RMAC Tournament championship.
The Griffins defeated CMU on the Mavs’ home field last season, and after the teams tied for the regular-season championship, Westminster earned the top seed on the conference tiebreaker system to host the four-team field.
With Carson Schwark leading the way with four goals and JJ Brummett adding a hat trick, the Mavericks wrapped up the season on a high note. CMU (14-4) is not among the top eight teams in the South Regional rankings — the Mavs were No. 15 last week — after losing three games against nonconference teams within the region earlier in the season.
The high-pressure offense the Mavericks play generated 54 shots, 22 on goal, to Westminster’s 29 total shots, 13 of which were on goal.
Mesa, the top faceoff team in the nation, winning 72.4% at midfield, won 20 of 29 faceoffs to start the offense, helping CMU take a 10-4 lead by halftime.
Two Westminster goals in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter cut the Mavs’ lead to 13-9, but less than one minute later, Schwark connected off a pass from James Steinke. With 6 ½ minutes to go, Westminster made it a four-goal game, but Trent Pernell found Brummett for a goal with 3:16 to play, all but sealing the victory.