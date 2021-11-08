Ethan Anderson always practices kicks from the same spot on the wing of the red arc on Unity Field.
So when Colorado Mesa earned a free kick in the 84th minute of the Mavericks’ RMAC men’s soccer tournament semifinal match against Regis on Sunday, the redshirt junior made sure he got the opportunity to score.
He took a few steps and drilled the ball into the high net just above the goalkeeper’s fingertips to secure a 3-0 win at the newly named Unity Field on Sunday.
“You can ask any of the boys. I’m always practicing from that exact spot, so I was pretty confident and comfortable walking up and taking that kick,” Anderson said. “I told the other guys that I wanted the kick, and I nailed it.”
CMU (15-3-1) is the second seed and Regis (10-8-1) was just the sixth, but Anderson and his teammates said they couldn’t take their opponents lightly.
The Rangers played physical and the Mavericks responded, leading to players flying in the air, tangled feet, some heated exchanges and three yellow cards.
But on the stat sheet, the game was fairly lopsided. CMU outshot Regis 22-13 (9-4 on goal). The Mavericks opened the scoring when Colton Shafer lifted a kick into the left side of the net in the 11th minute off an assist from Daisuke Takanaka. Six minutes later, Fernando Morales headed in a goal on a cross-field pass from David Peters. Ramses Atahualpa also assisted the goal.
The Mavericks practically lived on Regis’ half of the field in the first 45 minutes, but the CMU defense and goalkeeper Connor Durant faced a slew of tests in the second. The Mavericks had only seven shots in the final half and Regis had six, with most being on goal.
Late in the game, the Rangers earned a deep free kick. The ball lined toward the goal and gave Regis’ Nick Mootz a prime opportunity to head it in. But Durant, like a wide receiver, jumped above the crowd of players for his fourth save of the game.
“Their season was on the line and they were down two. So as a goalkeeper, you have to expect them to be coming at you with all they have from all aspects of the game,” Durant said. “From there on, it’s just 45 minutes of focus and being locked in.”
Durant and Anderson both said that although the win was impressive, there were a handful of moments they were outworked.
Coach Jon Fridal agreed, and he knows that can’t happen when the Mavericks host CSU-Pueblo at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the RMAC championship. The ThunderWolves upset top-seeded Colorado Mines, sending the title game to Grand Junction.
“We played well, but Regis caused us some problems in the way they possessed the ball and broke our press. And I think we were outworked a bit,” Fridal said.
“We won 3-0 and we deserved that shutout, but I think we could have had some more goals. It’s not good enough and I think they’re capable of more.”