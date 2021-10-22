Seniors Ramses Atahualpa and Nick Rizzo scored second-half goals Friday on Senior Day, leading the No. 11 Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team to a 4-0 victory over South Dakota School of Mines.
After Demetrio Baldo scored in the 35th minute to give the Mavericks (13-2, 7-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime, a crossing pass was deflected into the goal by a Hardrockers defender at the 50:38 mark, putting the Mavericks up 2-0.
Atahualpa, who has missed several games because of injuries, scored his first goal of the season when Joey Joiner sent a chip pass up from center midfield. As South Dakota Mines keeper Tyler Ring came out to the top of the goal box, the ball went over his head, giving Atahualpa an open net, and he beat one defender to it for the 3-0 lead.
Rizzo, a redshirt senior, blasted a shot from the top of CMU’s attacking third and into the top corner in the 8tth minute for his first goal of the season.
Rizzo, who did not play during last spring’s COVID-shortened season, was mobbed by his teammates after the goal, which came in his first appearance on the field this season.
The Mavericks, who play their final regular-season home game Sunday against Regis, controlled play throughout. They put 10 of their 23 shots on goal, constantly sending crossing passes into the box for shots. The Hardrockers (1-11-1, 0-6) managed only five shots, two on goal.
Senior Rhett Cook, who subbed in for Connor Durant in the second half, and freshman Jordan Greer, who played the final five minutes, made one save each in the combined shutout. It was the ninth shutout of the season for CMU, tied for the Division II national lead, and the fourth straight.
Women's Soccer
It didn't take long for the Mavericks to get it started, as Lila Dere scored her league-leading 14th goal of the season less tha a minute after the opening whistle.
Mikayla Eccher scored 47 seconds later and the CMU (10-2, 7-1 RMAC) was on the way to its sixth straight victory, 4-0 over Colorado Christian at Maverick Field.
The Mavericks took seven shots in the first 10 minutes and finished with 33 shots, 15 on goal. They didn't score again until the second half, but Dere put her 15th goal into the net at the 63:15 mark, taking a pass from Carli Dare for a 3-0 lead. Dere moved into a tie for second place on CMU's single-season goals chart with Alisha Phillips (2002). Tiffany Thompson scored 21 goals in 1998.
Adessa Correa put the game out of reach with her third goal of the season on an assist from Sydney Prestia. Sophia Beames assisted on the first two goals of the game.
The shutout was the fourth of the season for the Mavs, who allowed only five shots, two on goal with Chloe Dody (two saves) and Maria Martinez combining for the shutout.
Volleyball
The 1-2 punch of Sydney Leffler and Tye Wedhorn carried the Mavericks (14-4, 9-2 RMAC) to their sixth consecutive victory, a four-set win at CU-Colorado Springs.
Leffler, a freshman outside hitter, recorded her fourth match with 20 or more kills, with an even 20, and Wedhorn, a junior middle blocker, matched her career high of 14 kills to go along with two solo blocks. Leffler had three stuff blocks for CMU, which won 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 25-17.
The Mavericks' offensive efficiency was as good as it's been all season, hitting a season-best .425, with 63 kills in 120 swings and only 12 hitting errors, their best single-match hitting percentage since 2007.
Wedhorn was nearly perfect in her attack, with 14 kills in 17 swings — and no hitting errors — for an .824 percentage. Leffler hit .514, with only two hitting errors in 35 attacks. Sierra Hunt added eight kills and Gabirelle Vogt seven more.
The Mountain Lions (5-13, 2-9) hit .296, but Mesa's defense, led by Kerstin Layman's 13 digs, kept the Mavericks on the attack.
Sabrina VanDeList finished with 50 assists, her second 50-assist effort in the past three matches.
Swimming & Diving
By winning 22 of 26 events, both the Mavericks' men's and women's teams easily beat all comers in the first day of the CMU Duals.
The CMU men defeated Colorado School of Mines 177-54 and Augustana 190-41. The women defeated Western Colorado 190-52, Colorado School of Mines 159-75 and Augustana 169-73.
Three swimmers achieved Division II national provisional qualifying time, Matheus Laperreire (1 minute, 40.78 seconds) and Kuba Kiszczak (1:40.82) in the men's 200-yard freestyle annd Lily Borgenheimer (4:34.86) in the women's 400 individual medley.
Mesa's depth also came into play, with 50 top-three finishes out of a possible 76 spots.
Lauren White won both the 200 free and the 300 backstroke as well as led off the winning 200 medley relay team. Borgenheimer also won the 300 breaststroke and swam the second leg of the medley relat team. Katerina Mataskova won the 300 butterfly (3:27.55) and the 500 free (5:11.19) and Jolynn Harris won both diving events, scoring 233.6 points on the 1-meter board and 247.85 on the 3-meter board.
On the men's side, freshman Dejan Urbanek won the 500 free (4:42.98) and 300 butterfly (2:58.23) and swam the third leg on the winning 200 medley relay team. In addition to his provisional qualifying time in the 200 free, Kiszczak won the 100 free (45.61 seconds).
Tanner Belliston scored 225.7 points to win the men's 1-meter diving competition and doubled up by scoring 289.65 points on the 3-meter board.
The same teams compete in the second day of the duals starting at 10 this morning at El Pomar Natatorium.