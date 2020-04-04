Since 1978, any trip to Colorado National Monument, Grand Mesa or any other area with trails could lead to an encounter with the Mesa Monument Striders, the Grand Valley’s popular running club.
For the past 42 years, the Striders have been winding up and down the hills and valleys of the Western Slope. This year, however, has presented a first for the club: halting.
With the COVID-19 coronavirus sweeping Colorado and the planet, the Striders have canceled all low-cost or no-cost events through May, as well as indefinitely postponing the group’s weekly runs.
“Me and our membership director, Tom Ela, had discussed potentially continuing our weekly runs and races,” said Karla Nephew, the Striders’ third-year president. “That was just at the same time as the CDC was coming down with their guidelines of no more than 10 people at any gathering. Our weekly runs typically end up with more than 10 people.”
The issue for the Striders wasn’t simply numbers. The group does have younger members in their early 20s, but it’s a diverse membership in terms of ages, with some members in their 60s, leaving them more vulnerable to suffer from the coronavirus.
Fortunately, the group also features some expertise that was ultimately handy for Nephew and others when making the decision.
“We have a number of health care providers in our group,” Nephew said. “I reached out to two physicians and asked them of their opinion on March 16. That’s when we were thinking we could maybe still meet. But with social distancing, after speaking to those two, we decided it wasn’t a good idea to continue to meet, especially with the potential of having upwards of 30-40 people gathering. It wouldn’t be responsible.”
Exercising outdoors doesn’t violate the state’s shelter-in-place order. In fact, being able to exercise freely outside is deemed an essential right, a valid reason for one to leave his or her home.
Nephew still recommends that Striders members stay active. They just have to stay smart, too.
“The Striders understand that people really enjoy being active,” Nephew said. “We’re encouraging people to still be active, be safe, don’t gather in groups, and if you see another Strider or runner on the trail, practice good social distancing.”
With everyone’s timeline for the next few months tossed into chaos and uncertainty by the coronavirus, one thing is certain for the Striders: when society is ready to return even a little bit to normalcy, they’ll be ready to hit the ground running.
“Striders are kind of a family, we’re like family members,” Nephew said. “I think we’ll be up and running really quickly. As soon as we’re able to, we’ll be out there in great numbers again.”