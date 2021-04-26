Despite a classic performance by Alec Fronapfel, the No. 10 Colorado Mesa University men’s soccer team’s only loss of this spring season came in the most heartbreaking moment.
Fronapfel scored three goals for the fifth hat trick in Maverick history, but it was No. 15 Colorado School of Mines that capitalized on its set-piece opportunities for a 4-3 extra-time win Sunday night in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship game at Maverick Field.
With the game tied at 3-3 after regulation, Talon Stanley’s free kick found Michael Sprauer near the left post. Sprauer found the back of the net for his second goal to clinch the fourth straight RMAC tournament title for the Orediggers (7-0-1) and deny the Mavericks (6-1-1, 6-1-1 RMAC) their first tournament championship since 2016.
“We knew what their strength was, and that was set pieces, and we kept giving them set pieces,” said Colorado Mesa head coach Jon Fridal. “They scored three goals on set pieces. I think, from the run of play, we controlled the game and were the better team, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to recognize what your opponent’s good at and you’ve got to not give them those opportunities.”
Fronapfel opened the scoring 14 minutes in. After receiving the ball from Gabriel Peres near the top of the box on the right side, he sent a powerful strike inside the left post for a 1-0 Maverick lead. However, Sprauer equalized on a corner with 14 minutes left before halftime off of a corner, the start of Mesa’s defensive set-piece woes.
Mines took the lead shortly after halftime with its only open-play goal, as Azad Iliozer drove down the left side of the pitch before cutting inside and scoring from the middle of the box.
That’s when Fronapfel stepped up his game even more. Two minutes later, he corralled a through-pass from Ramses Atahualpa and fired a rocket past Oredigger goalkeeper Brian Doherty, tying the game.
“It was a lot of energy, a lot of fun,” Fronapfel said. “Every time I scored, I got a little burst of energy and wanted to keep going. I put three in the net, but hopefully, next year, they matter a little bit more.”
The sophomore’s third goal came with 16 minutes left. He found Daisuke Takanaka in the box, where he attempted a shot that was deflected by Mines’ back line. The ball fell right to Fronapfel, though, and he scored on the put-back.
“He finished the chances that he had,” Fridal said. “The reality is that he could have had a couple more. His grit, determination and movement are what make him so special.”
Those in attendance at Maverick Field hoped that score would be the winner, but once again, a set-piece goal came to the Orediggers’ rescue. With the clock counting down below 12 minutes, Lucas King attempted a free kick from the center of the pitch, approximately 35 yards away from the goal. King’s kick soared above Mesa’s wall of defenders before dipping and rolling inside the right post.
With no NCAA tournament for the spring season, the Mavericks’ season ended with Sprauer’s extra-time winner. They hope their success this spring, as well as the loss in the finale, will pay dividends once the fall comes around.
“We have a fall season coming up,” Fronapfel said. “We’ve made a lot of progress this season. Bringing this energy into the fall, staring this loss in the face and going out and taking this with us, we can do a lot more than we thought we could.”