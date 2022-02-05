During the 2021 season, the Colorado Mesa softball team led the nation in runs, averaging nearly nine runs per game.
Friday in their season opener, the No. 21 Mavs hit that mark in a 9-1 victory over San Francisco State at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, California.
Mesa’s two returning All-American players, Ellie Smith and Lauren Wedman, both finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, but it was a newcomer paced the Mavs at the plate.
Iliana Mendoza, who played summer softball with Wedman, was 2 for 4 with four RBI from her leadoff spot in the win. Mendoza, a transfer from Eastern New Mexico, hit a two-run single in the fourth inning and added a two-run double in the sixth. Ally Distler hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and Brandi Haller went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Paige Adair and Shea Mauser combined on a three-hitter, with Adair allowing two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in four scoreless innings to earn the win. Mauser allowed one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in three innings.
In their second game of the tournament, the Mavs lost 2-1 to No. 3 Biola, last season's national runner-up. Nicole Christensen had the only hit of the game for Mesa, a single in the fourth inning.
The Mavs took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Ashley Bradford walked to lead off the inning, and Myah Arrieta and Haller were hit by pitches to load the bases. Mendoza drove in Bradford with a fielder's choice, but Wedman and Smith both struck out to end the inning.
Adair was cruising until the seventh. The senior had allowed only three hits until that point, but the Eagles tied the game 1-1 with three straight one-out singles. After Bradford threw out the go-ahead run at the plate, a wild pitch by Adair scored the winning run.
In the bottom of the inning, Biola's Paige Austin god Bradford to fly out and struck out Arrieta and Haller to end the game.
Men’s Wrestling
In a battle between the two highest-ranked programs in the RMAC, No. 16 Colorado Mesa defeated No. 14 Adams State 23-12.
The dual started off with a showdown of two highly ranked 125-pounders, the Mavs’ Dawson Collins (No. 5) and the Grizzlies’ Isaiah DeLaCerda (No. 9). Collins, one of four Grand Junction Hugh School graduates in the dual, edged out DeLaCerda 5-2 after a takedown in the waning seconds of the match.
The Grizzlies answered right back in another bout of nationally ranked competitors. Tenth-ranked Jonathan Andreatta scored a 7-5 decision over No. 7 Collin Metzgar at 133 pounds.
After an Erik Contreras win at 141 pounds for the Mavericks, the Grizzlies went on a three-match winning streak at 149, 157 and 165 pounds.
Ryan Wheeler nearly dealt GJHS graduated Josiah Rider (157) his second loss of the season. Rider, ranked sixth, had to ride out Wheeler in the final period to secure the 3-2 win. Rider’s only other loss this season came at the hands of Wheeler at the Midwest Classic in December.
Grand Junction graduate Seth Latham picked up a decision victory at 174, followed by a Nolan Krone technical fall at 184 to put Mesa ahead 14-12.
Seventh-ranked Donnie Negus earned a convincing 8-2 decision over GJHS graduate — Hunter Tobiasson — at 197 giving the Mavericks a 17-12 edge heading to the final bout.
Kash Anderson secured the win for Colorado Mesa as he pinned Aiden Butler in the second round.
Indoor Track & Field
Hayden Riley and Justin Thompson both broke their own school records and they and women's freshman Heather Yackey all won events Friday at the Mines Winter Classic in Golden.
Riley broke the shot put mark for the third time in four meets this season with a heave of 16.80 meters (55 feet, 1½ inch) and Thompson broke his 2-month old Maverick standard in the long jump, leaping 7.57 meters (24-10). Both are improved NCAA Division II Championship provisional qualifying marks.
Meanwhile, Yackey turned in a mark of 12.23 meters (40-1.5) to win the women's shot put, surging into the No. 2 spot in Maverick history. Her victory was the first of her CMU career.
Teammate Zace Buckhold finished fourth at 6.94 meters and Gunner Rigsby leaped 6.91 meters as the Mavs took five of the top nine places.
The women's long jumpers were nearly as strong as Chian DeLoach, Mica Jenrette and Kailey Paterson all set season-best marks to finish second, third and fourth. DeLoach jumped 5.49 meters, Jenrette 5.26 meters and Paterson 5.25 meters.
Garrett Searls led CMU in the pole vault, clearing 4.48 meters to finish sixth and Becker Ell tied for ninth (4.33 meters).
CMU also had a contingent of sprinters at the New Mexico Classic in Albuquerque, where Elijah Williams broke his own school-record in the 200 meters.