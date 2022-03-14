Sunday was a day of firsts and power for the Colorado Mesa softball team.
The Mavericks hit seven home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Fort Lewis, winning all four games of the series by a 45-5 margin at the CMU Softball Stadium.
Three players hit their first home runs of the season for CMU (16-4, 10-0), which won its 16th straight game.
The Mavericks got the power party started in the first inning of the first game. Leading 1-0, Ashley Fugate stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. On the first pitch, Fugate homered to right field for a grand slam — the first of her career. The sophomore first baseman finished 2 for 4 with six RBI in the win.
In the second inning, Aly Distler hit her fourth home run of the season, a two-run drive to left-center field. After tacking on two more runs in the fourth inning for an 11-0 lead, Mesa went to their bench in the fourth inning. With one out and a runner on first, pinch-hitter Kaytlyn Cripps singled for her first hit as a Maverick.
Kaley Barker pinch hit for Iliana Mendoza and connected on her first home run of 2022, a three-run shot to right field. Rylee Crouch then pinch hit for Ashley Bradford and hit her first career home run to center field.
Shea Mauser benefited from Mesa’s 15-hit attack, allowing only two hits in five innings.
After seeing two players hit their first home runs of the season, Lauren Wedman decided to get into the act in the second game. The junior outfielder opened the scoring with her first long ball of 2022, a solo home run to right.
After the Skyhawks’ Madyson Devers tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, the Mavericks scored at least one run in the remaining innings. Bradford had an RBI double to put Mesa back in front and scored on Wedman’s RBI single in the bottom of the third. Mendoza had an RBI single in the fourth and Ellie Smith hit a solo home run — her team-leading fifth of the season — in the fifth. Brandi Haller capped the Mavs’ long-ball display with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Smith allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in six innings to earn the win.
Baseball
Late-inning rallies highlighted Colorado Mesa’s split of a doubleheader with Colorado Mines in Golden.
The Mavericks (14-4, 5-1 RMAC) scored nine runs in the final three innings of the first game to win 12-6 and the Orediggers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 6-4 victory.
Julian Boyd was the catalyst for Mesa’s rally in the first game. Trailing 5-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Boyd pinch hit for Matthew Turner, who was 0 for 3. With two outs and Chase Hamilton on second after a single and a fielder’s choice, Boyd singled to center to drive in Hamilton and pull the Mavs within 5-4 and tied the score on an error.
With two outs in the top of the eighth and two runners on base, Boyd hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot to right center to put Mesa in front 8-5. Jordan Stubbings added to the lead with an RBI single two batters later.
The Mavs added three more runs in the ninth when Harrison Rodgers was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a throwing error on the stolen base attempt and Spencer Bramwell and Hamilton followed with back-to-back home runs.
Dave Henderson allowed only one run on three hits in three solid relief innings to earn the win. Blake Rohm started and allowed two earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings.
After watching Mesa rally to win the first game, Mines staged a comeback of its own in the second game.
Luke Folsom got the rally started with a single to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Danny McDermott followed with a two-run home run to center field to tie the game 4-4. After Toby Scoles singled with one out, Adam Houghtaling went deep to right field to give the Orediggers a 6-4 lead.
Hamilton walked to lead off the seventh inning, but Carr, Robert Sharrar and Farmer all struck out to end the Mavs’ threat.
Mesa scored all four of its runs in the third inning on Haydn McGeary’s RBI single and Stubbings’ three-run home run. Starter Ryan Day allowed four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Frankie Fitzgerald took the loss, giving up Houghtaling’s go-ahead blast.
Wrestling
Colorado Mesa redshirt freshman Ryan Wheeler, who placed third at 157 pounds in the Division II national championships Saturday, was awarded the Manuel Gorriaran Award, which goes to the most dominant wrestler in the tournament. Wheeler pinned three of his six opponents in a total of 8 minutes, 28 seconds, the most of anyone in the tournament in the least amount of time.
One of a nation-leading eight teams at CMU to compete in the national championships this winter, the wrestling team placed eighth with 31 points. Nebraska-Kearney, which won the Super Region VI title at Brownson Arena, won the team title with 127 points.
Adams State took three wrestlers to nationals and went 13-0 with three national champions, including Grand Junction graduate Josiah Rider. The Grizzlies’ Jason Ramstetter was voted the coach of the tournament for the achievement.
Rider had an impressive weekend with two pins, including the championship bout, and two close decisions to finish his redshirt sophomore season 32-2.