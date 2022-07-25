Wayne Aggen won the Men’s Open final in the Western Slope Open on Sunday by defeating Jorge Abreu, below, 6-4, 5-7, 13-11. Aggen and Abreu both spent the 2021 season on the Colorado Mesa University men’s tennis team, but Aggen has opted to take a gap year for 2022.
Christopher Tomlinson
Jorge Abreu returns a shot from Wayne Aggen during the Mens Open Championship match Sunday morning of the Western Slope Open Tennis Tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Jorge Abreu, a native of Mexico, said he was rusty in the final match. Abreu was 10-13 playing singles for the Mavericks in 2021 and 8-12 in doubles. He had the second-most singles wins on the team.
You win some, you lose some and some are rained out.
Western Slope Open (WSO) participants had all three experiences on Sunday during the first round of championship matches. Among the most watched matches was one that featured players as familiar as anyone else with the Elliott Tennis Center — Jorge Abreu and Wayne Aggen.
Abreu and Aggen, who both played for Colorado Mesa University last season, faced off in the WSO men’s open final on Sunday.
And despite sharing the same schedule and even playing together in practice before, it was the first time they got to see each other’s game.
Aggen from the difficult battle, having won 6-4, 5-7, 13-11.
“I hit with most of the guys in practice and he did, too. But for whatever reason, we never hit together,” Aggen said. “His returns are pretty impressive. If I just pound it right at his forehand, that thing is coming right back even faster.
“His serve is pretty big, he plays the net really well, a good all-around game.”
Aggen was placing his returns well for most of the match. While Abreu’s speed could catch him off guard, Aggen was able to come up with clutch plays that wowed his friends and anyone who happened to catch a glimpse.
Aggen graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 2021 and spent his freshman season on the Mesa men’s team. He was mostly a reserve and went 1-2 at the MSU Denver Invitational last fall — his only appearance of the season.
This is Aggen’s fifth time playing the WSO and second year in the men’s open bracket. He made the quarterfinals last year.
“It’s nice to even make a final, I haven’t really got close the past few years,” Aggen said.
Meanwhile, this was Abreu’s first appearance at the WSO.
Abreu is from Merida, the capital city of the Mexican state Yucatan. Last season was also his first with Mesa, having previously played for Laredo Community College and Collin College in Texas.
“This was a nice tournament,” Abreu said. “It was really well-organized, especially for having to deal with the weather.”
Abreu showcased his skills and impressed the crowd, but he learned that he’s a little bit rusty entering the season.
In his first season in Grand Junction, Abreu won 18 matches. He was 10-13 in singles and 8-12 playing doubles. The former win total was second on the team.
He also had nothing but praise for Aggen.
“He has improved a lot and has stepped up his game a lot this summer,” Abreu said.
That seems to imply that Aggen is primed for a breakout sophomore season — but he isn’t.
Aggen said he’s taking a gap year and won’t be on the tennis team this season. Since high school, tennis has been central to his life.
He has been playing for the last month, but that was after a 5- to six- month-long break from the game.
“I have never taken a months-long break from the game like that. I feel like it mentally refreshed me,” he said. “I used to have a lot of anger on the court, but I don’t think I do any more.”
Despite his decision to take a break from tennis, it was important for Aggen to still make time for the WSO.
“I’ve played this tournament every year, it’s always fun and it’s always awesome,” Aggen said. “I’m also playing in the doubles tournament with my little brother, Walker.”
SILZELL WINS
Matt Silzell was sizzling in the 18-16 boys Australian bracket, and capped it off with a finals win on Sunday at Canyon View Park.
Silzell beat Corban St. Peter 6-1, 6-2. He opened the tournament with a win over Nolan Swonger and followed that with a win over Sam Meyer.
The two may not have seen the last of each other, either.
Both are returning seniors, with Silzell figuring to be a key component of the Grand Junction High School tennis team, and St. Peter is the returning No. 1 singles player for Central.
Girls Final Delayed
The rain rolled in a little after 11 a.m. and was nothing more than some manageable drops.
By 11:30, those drops, while light, persisted and began forming puddles on the tennis courts, forcing matches to be postponed and delaying the day.
The three-hour rain stoppage also pushed the girls 18-16 Australian final between Kat Austin and Abby Kearl to today at 8 a.m. at Canyon View Park.
Austin, who plays for the girls team at Fruita Monument High School, beat Tsifira Berger 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals to reach the match. Kearl was a doubles varsity player as a freshman at Grand Junction High School last season. She beat Adwyn Chowen, who plays for Durango High School, in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1.