Both the Colorado Mesa men’s and women’s tennis teams went 3-0 on the opening weekend, wrapping up their road trip to Grand Island, Nebraska, with 7-0 victories over Hastings College on Saturday morning.
The women’s team was back on the court less than eight hours after finishing their 5-2 victory over Nebraska-Kearney late Friday night in a dual that ended after midnight. The matches were played at the Grand Island Tennis Center, a four-court indoor facility.
Julianna Campos and Alexi Klabunde won all three of their singles and doubles matches to help CMU open the season 3-0 for the first time since 2013. The Mavericks lost only nine games Saturday morning against Hastings. Friday night was the first time the Mavericks have defeated Nebraska-Kearney since 2011.
The men’s team is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and won every doubles match. Moises Cure, Thiago Nejm and Jandra van Wyk all went 3-0 on the weekend. Mesa lost only 15 games in singles and won all six matches in straight sets.
Indoor Track & Field
Sierra Arceneaux and Rachel Crutcher went 1-2 in the women’s 60-meter dash in the Grizzly Open in Alamosa, then switched places in the 200 meters, two of six events the Maverick track & field team won.
Arceneaux edged Crutcher by four one-thousandths of a second in the 60, with both times listed as 7.76 seconds, then Crutcher clocked a time of 25.73 in the 200, with Arceneaux crossing in 26.05.
McKenna Molder won the 400 in 27.28 seconds, provisionally qualifying for nationals, Josie Coffey won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 1¾ inches, and Kaley St. Peter was second in the long jump (17-0½). Mica Jenrette also jumped 17-0½, with St. Peter reaching the distance on her first attempt for the higher place.
Elijah Williams was fourth in the men’s 200 meters, but ran a provisional qualifying time (21.56 altitude adjusted), and the men’s distance medley relay team of Jerod Kuhn, Austin Reese, Jake Valdez and Tony Torres had an altitude-adjusted time of 9:56.93 to provisionally qualify for nationals, placing fourth.
Justin Thompson won the men’s high jump, clearing 6-4, and Spencer Purnell had a best leap of 21-5½ to win the long jump. Brock Murphy was second in the weight throw and Nate Hanson second in the 60 hurdles.
Central High School graduate David Cardenas, a sophomore at Adams State, placed second in the mile run in 4:20.95.