Colorado Mesa was voted No. 4 in the preseason RMAC coaches poll, released Tuesday.
The Mavericks, who were 17-10 (13-5 RMAC) last season, received 137 votes, with Metro State and Regis tying for the No. 1 spot in the coaches' eyes. Metro State received five first-place votes and Regis six. Colorado School of Mines is picked third with three first-place votes and 151 points.
The RMAC volleyball season was moved out of fall season and begins this weekend, with the Mavericks hosting Regis at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Most weekends will be set up in three-team pods, with teams playing two different opponents on consecutive days.
Setter Ara Norwood and libero Kerstin Layman were CMU's entrants as conference players to watch. Palisade graduate Alexandra MacAskill, a sophomore outside hitter, is one of Adams State's players to watch.