In its first match as the second-ranked team in the nation, the Colorado Mesa volleyball team had no trouble with Westminster on Wednesday, sweeping to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-22 victory at Brownson Arena.
It’s actually the second week the Mavericks (10-0, 7-0 RMAC) have been ranked No. 2, but last weekend’s matches were postponed because of COVID issues in CSU-Pueblo’s program.
The Mavericks, who received one first-place vote in this week’s poll, got a career-high 12 kills from freshman outside hitter Sierra Hunt. She made only four hitting errors in 29 swings, and as a team, CMU had only 10 errors and hit .337, including a stellar .522 in the opening set, with 14 kills and only two errors.
The Griffins (6-10, 3-8) hit only .094, with 24 kills and 15 errors in 96 attacks. Mesa had four total blocks, but its defense, led by libero Kerstin Layman and setter Sabrina VanDeList, recorded 55 digs to get the Mavericks back on the offensive. Layman finished with 15 digs and VanDeList 11 — the freshman setter also had 18 assists.
Along with the hitting and defense, the Mavericks were nails at the service line, with 11 aces. Ara Norwood and Emily Tucker had three aces each, and VanDeList and Layman added two more, with Maddi Foutz also recording one ace.
As always, CMU’s attack was balanced, with Savannah Spitzer recording eight kills and Haley Hahn and Gabrielle Vogt seven each.
Mesa led from start to finish in each of the first two sets, but Westminster built a 10-7 lead in the third. A kill by Spitzer tied it at 11-11 and it went back and forth from there. It was tied 21-21 on a kill by Maranda Theleus, and two attack errors gave the Mavs a 23-21 lead. Another kill by Spitzer gave the Mavericks match point, and she put it away on a set from VanDeList.
Swimming & Diving
The first full day of competition in the Division II national championships was postponed until today because of severe weather warnings in Birmingham, Alabama.
Multiple tornado watches were issued throughout Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, prompting the NCAA to halt competition for the rest of the day.
Robyn Naze swam a time of 10 minutes, 13.91 seconds in the 1,000-yard freestyle to break the school record and was eighth with one heat remaining when competition was suspended, so she’s guaranteed a spot in at least the consolation finals.
Lily Borgenheimer (2:03.86) and Mahmoud Elgayar (1:48.62) qualified for the consolation finals in the women’s and men’s 200 individual medley, respectively. Competition resumes at 10 a.m. (MDT) today.