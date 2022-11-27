Everything was working to plan Saturday night for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.
Until it wasn’t.
The Mavericks put on an impressive display on both ends of the floor in their home debut against Wayne State (Neb.), going on a 14-0 run to turn an early deficit into a 35-17 lead, and then pushing that to 41-19 when Monica Brooks grabbed a rebound and zipped a long bounce pass down the court to Jamisyn Heaton for a layup.
And after Heaton cut for a backdoor layup early in the third quarter, taking a cross-court lob from Kylie Kravig, the offense simply went away.
The Mavs scored only five more points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth to lose 62-59.
“We lost some energy, had a big letdown coming out in the second half, and the turnovers hurt us,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “Some of it was missed free throws, some of it was missed layups that took away a little bit of our energy that we had. Against a good team like that, we’ve got to be able to execute when it counts.”
Down 43-22 at the half, the Wildcats (4-1) ramped up their full-court pressure, trapping the ball on the inbounds pass and the Mavericks had all kinds of trouble working out of the trap.
They turned the ball over 14 times in the second half and 23 times in the game, leading to 27 points for Wayne State.
“The biggest thing is you don’t want to panic and throw the ball away,” Kravig said. “I think we were just trying to get out of the trap in the first place. Once you break the trap, like in the first half, we got a lot of two-on-ones or three-on-twos because we were able to break it. I just don’t think we were flashing (to the ball) or getting open well enough (in the second half) We put ourselves in a position to get trapped.”
During their big scoring run in the first half, the Mavericks (0-5) had good ball movement, cut hard to the basket, and knocked down tough shots. Defensively, they were the ones forcing turnovers and converting — Heaton and Olivia Reed hit back-to-back layups off turnovers and Laura Gutierrez busted a 3-pointer off another turnover for a 31-17 lead with 5:02 to play in the second quarter.
Reed, who scored all nine of her points in the first half, hit a second-chance bucket after a timeout and Tia Slade followed with a layup and it was 35-17. Another layup in transition by Heaton and a fastbreak layup by Gutierrez had CMU in control at the break.
That’s when the Wildcats made their move, with their pressure forcing the turnovers that they turned into layups on the other end.
“The first half we did a great job, we guarded them before they caught the ball,” Wagner said. “The second half, we were two steps behind and when they caught it, that’s when we gave up a layup or we fouled them. A couple of times we got beat off the dribble and no one was there to help. Those are the hard things, because the kids know they made a mistake, and then they lose a little bit more energy and their confidence in what they did in the first half defensively.”
The Mavericks, who play Fort Lewis at 5 this evening, shot just 16.7% from the field in the third quarter and 18.2% in the fourth. Those turnovers fueled Wayne State’s 13-point run in the third quarter that got the Wildcats right back into the game.
“They picked up the pressure,” Wagner said. “They definitely made it a little bit more difficult to run things, and then just the turnovers. I felt like every third play was a turnover and we just could not get into a rhythm. We kind of tensed up a little bit and then we really rushed some shots in the second half.”
Wayne State pulled ahead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game when, in a 57-57 game, Monica Brooks’ pass inside was picked off. Kassidy Pingel went inside for a bucket and drew a foul, but missed the bonus. Still, the Wildcats led 59-57, and after Brooks missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Lauren Zacharias drew a foul and made both free throws for a 61-57 lead.
Wagner took a timeout with 25 seconds to play to advance the ball to the front court, thus avoiding the pressure, but Gutierrez’s 3-pointer rimmed out. Kravig, who had 13 points, fouled Zacharias, who missed both free throws, as did Annie Guentzel, who was fouled after an offensive rebound.
With 9.9 seconds left, Heaton, who led the Mavericks with 14 points, made a driving layup to cut it to 61-59, giving the Mavericks a chance. Zacharias made the back end of the two-shot foul to force the Mavs to have to hit a 3 to tie it. Gutierrez, who made a pair of 3s in the first half, missed a deep 3 at the horn.
“We gave up 40 points in the second half and that’s a team that scores 90,” Wagner said. “We wanted to keep the game in the 60s or 50s and we thought that would give us a chance to win. In the 90s, that’s not us right now. We did enough to win, we even had a chance at the end, it was right there.
“Hopefully this is a learning experience. It sucks to lose but I hope it hurts and they come back and want to play a little bit tougher tomorrow and going into conference and we start to feel like who we could be and go after that identity that we want to be.”