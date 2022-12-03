Try as they might, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball players could not keep the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers off the boards.

“There’s ways to combat that, there’s ways to clear them out a little bit before,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said after the Mavericks fell 67-55. “We do what we do in practice, we just run to the rim and then it goes over the top of us. There’s ways to come up with boards. There are gonna be those ones that have a wicked bounce and we don’t get it, but I put (giving up offensive rebounds) on me, because we don’t obviously emphasize that enough.”