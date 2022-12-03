Colorado Mesa University sophomore Kylie Kravig drops the ball during the Mavericks’ game against Colorado School of Mines at Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Mines beat Mesa 67-55. Photo by Barton Glasser
Colorado Mesa’s Laura Gutierrez brings the ball up the court Friday night in the Mavericks’ 67-55 loss to No. 18 Colorado Mines at Brownson Arena. Gutierrez led Mesa with 19 points.
Try as they might, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball players could not keep the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers off the boards.
“There’s ways to combat that, there’s ways to clear them out a little bit before,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said after the Mavericks fell 67-55. “We do what we do in practice, we just run to the rim and then it goes over the top of us. There’s ways to come up with boards. There are gonna be those ones that have a wicked bounce and we don’t get it, but I put (giving up offensive rebounds) on me, because we don’t obviously emphasize that enough.”
The No. 18 Orediggers hammered CMU on the offensive glass Friday night at Brownson Arena, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds to CMU’s five, and outscoring the Mavs 18-9 on second-chance points in the RMAC opener.
There were times Mines (5-1, 1-0 RMAC) had three or four shots in a possession, and ended up scoring. One of those multiple-shot possessions came midway through the third quarter, with CMU down 40-35.
Josephine Howery missed a 3 for Mines, Shelby Nichols grabbed the offensive board, then another 3 was missed and Nichols grabbed another offensive rebound as the Mavericks kept working on defense. This time, Ashley Steffeck buried a 3-pointer.
“We have to get on their knees more,” said Lauren Deede, who had her player boxed out, but the longer Orediggers simply reached over her for the rebound. “I know they’re taller than me but I should be the one pushing them back. Like Coach said, creating more space so I’ll have a better chance if I’m pushing them back more than I am.”
All those offensive rebounds not only gave the Orediggers extra possessions, they wore down the defense.
“It does (wear the defense down), especially once we let those first and second offensive rebounds go, then it’s like, why are we still playing defense?” guard Laura Gutierrez said. “That’s what it feels like out there, when we should just rebound right away. We have to help each other out regardless, it doesn’t matter if I have to guard the biggest girl on the court.”
It was a nine-point Oredigger lead, 50-41 at the end of the third quarter, and another second-chance 3 by Sammy Van Sickle early in the fourth quarter — the third shot of the possession — pushed the lead to 12. Van Sickle added a step-back 3 two minutes into the quarter for a 15-point lead.
All five Mines starters scored nine or more points, with Howery scoring 13, Steffeck and Van Sickle 12 each and Megan Van de Graaf 11. Steffeck finished with 10 rebounds and Van Sickle, a 6-foot-2 forward, had seven, four on the offensive end.
Gutierrez finished with 19 points for the Mavericks (1-6, 0-1 RMAC), who struggled at times to execute their set plays. Several passes were deflected and Mesa’s backdoor plays were read by the Orediggers, who either picked off passes or forced tough shots.
“We practiced their defense all week, we knew they were going to trap everything, we knew they were long,” Gutierrez said. “I think it was just more of being scared to make the wrong pass instead of just doing it and being confident in handling the ball.”
“Sometimes we just think it’s open,” Wagner said “There were three or four of those tonight where we just threw it because when we do it with no defense, it’s there in practice. … There’s so many moving parts on that floor and it’s really difficult, especially for the point guard, you’ve got to read the defense and make the play. There were a couple of times we just looked at the first option and had already set in our mind before we made the pass.”
Kylie Kravig finished with nine points, nine assists and three steals. Monica Brooks had eight points and seven rebounds and Jamisyn Heaton added with seven points.
Despite the loss, Wagner said the Mavericks are getting closer to being the team they can be. It’s a matter of putting it all together at the same time for an entire game instead of just one half.
“We’re there. We’re close,” Wagner said. “But honestly, that’s not good enough. Second half did us in again. The first half we were great. Gosh, they should rank off the first half. We’d be right there. We’ve got to put it all together and everybody’s got to play well the same night.”