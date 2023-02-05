All season, Colorado Mesa women’s basketball coach Taylor Wagner has preached to his young team that they can learn lessons and still win games.
Saturday night in a game the Mavericks absolutely had to win, they learned how to win.
“This has been a lesson all year, but it was showcased a little bit today in the second quarter, just keeping our foot on the gas pedal and not letting up,” Olivia Reed said.
In an eventful final minute, Colorado Mesa clung to the lead and held on for a 64-62 victory over the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in a game between teams fighting for a spot in the conference tournament.
“We knew going in it was kind of a do-or-die situation,” Wagner said. “We’re neck and neck with them and if they beat us twice, they’d have the tiebreaker. We just had to go out and pay better. We’ve been close in previous games, so it was nice to kind of come through on this one and finish it out as crazy as it ended.”
After UCCS chipped away at CMU’s 14-point first-half lead, it all came down to the final 60 seconds.
Kylie Kravig’s two free throws put CMU up 60-54, the Mountain Lions answered with a bucket inside. Kravig again drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws and Maison White drove for a layup and was fouled by Monica Brooks with 27.4 seconds left. She missed the bonus, leaving CMU up 62-58. Brooks, however, missed a pair of free throws after she was fouled on the rebound.
Then it got really interesting.
Rylie Ottmann tried to go inside, but Reed swatted the shot out of bounds with 19 seconds on the clock, eliciting a roar from the crowd of 1,012. Reed sauntered back to her teammates, who met her with chest-bumps — and then a whistle blew.
Reed, who has had foul issues lately, especially early in the game, didn’t have a foul at that point in her 16-point, 16-rebound night, but was called for a technical for “taunting,” even though she didn’t stare down the Mountain Lions or say a word.
“Yeah, 20 (Ottmann) is a good player and I just knew the whole game she was going at it and I had a size advantage on her and I tried to use that to my advantage,” Reed said. “Next time I’ll probably be a little smarter with the time and situation.”
It was a play, though, that Wagner liked seeing his freshman forward make.
“When we play good defense, everything seems to go well for us, and that’s what needed to show up tonight,” he said. “I thought we did a good job with that and we got a good block at the end. That was fun. That’s what it was, we have to have that mentality where nobody’s gonna get an easy one on us. It was good to see a little excitement on that block.”
The two free throws made it a two-point game, but Kravig made one free throw with 4.4 seconds to go, and despite being down three and calling their final two timeouts to set up a play, the Mountain Lions went inside for a reverse layup by Agar Farres with 0.05 seconds left instead of even looking for a game-tying 3-pointer.
At that point, UCCS coach Lynn Plett called timeout — even though he didn’t have any remaining. Laura Gutierrez hit one free throw and all the Mavericks had to do was inbound the ball cleanly to Kravig to split the season series and move into a tie for the No. 8 spot in the conference.
Not only did the Mavericks make plays on the offensive end, with three players reaching double figures — Brooks and Kravig had 18 each — they out-rebounded UCCS by 10, had 14 assists on 21 made baskets, and hit a half-dozen 3-pointers.
Kravig handled the Mountain Lions’ trapping pressure defense, finding open players before the trap got set. And on the rare occasions they were trapped, the Mavericks fought through double-teams to find open players for layups.
“We’ve changed our mentality,” Kravig said. “I think before, we were scared and we played more reserved, and that’s playing into the hands of an aggressive team. So I think being more aggressive and looking to attack it when they’re attacking us has helped us get easy buckets and then it’s easier to break it after that because they don’t want to be as aggressive.”
Not lost was the fact that Reed, their leading scorer, was on the floor for nearly 18 minutes in the first half, playing foul-free. It allowed her to nearly have a double-double by halftime with 10 points and nine rebounds, and also allowed her to play aggressively in the second half.
“I wish I could have showcased it a little bit more yesterday, but today I just really went in with the mindset that I can’t pick up an early one and just trying to be aggressive, but still being smart,” Reed said.
“So that first quarter, I really focused on not picking up a cheap one, and one that first quarter was over then I could kind of let myself loose a little bit and be a little bit more aggressive.”