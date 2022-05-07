Kiley Davis and Caroline Ohngemach each scored three goals in the second half Friday to lead the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team to an 18-11 victory over CU-Colorado Springs in the RMAC Tournament semifinals at Regis.
The Mavs (12-5) outscored the Mountain Lions (9-7) 12-6 after halftime to pull away. Ohngemach, who came off the bench to score four goals, got the scoring binge started only 1 minute, 51 seconds into the second half. Taylor Jakeman and Regan Wentz, who both scored three goals in the game, gave Mesa a 9-5 lead.
Davis added the third of her five goals halfway through the third quarter and Ashton Whittle and Jakeman finished off the Mavs’ 6-0 run that put the game out of reach.
Melanie Evans had one goal and three assists and Ali Bryant added one goal and two assists for Mesa, which will play top-seeded Regis in the championship game at noon Sunday. The Rangers defeated Fort Lewis 20-4.
Men’s Golf
Colorado Mesa’s Dakota Gillman shot a 4-under-par 67 to vault into a tie for first place at the Division II West/South Central Regional golf tournament at Pueblo Country Club. The Mavericks’ two-round total of 558 has them in second place.
Gillman had five birdies on the front nine — including three straight on Nos. 5-7 — and added two birdies on the back nine. Three bogeys kept the redshirt freshman from moving into first place all alone.
Timmy Cavarno, who began the round tied for 55th, shot the best round of the day, a 9-under 62 to jump 52 spots into third. The freshman had six birdies, two eagles and only one bogey in his round.
Peter Grossenbacher followed his first-round 68 with a 74 and is tied for 25th, Yael Chahin shot a 74 and is tied for 57th and Kyle Pearson had a second-round 73 and is tied for 76th.
The Mavs trail Midwestern State by one stroke heading into today’s final round.
Cycling
The CMU men won the team time trial at the Collegiate Road Cycling Nationals in Augusta, Georgia.
The four-man team of Ian Anderson, Sindre Hvesser Brein, Lance Abshire and Torbjorn Roed cruised around the 21.9-mile course in 43 minute, 48.91 seconds, almost two seconds ahead of second-place Marian.
The women’s team of Katie Clouse, Romina Hinojosa, Lauren Lackman and Olivia Cummins finished fourth in 53:25.06.
The Mavs entered the Collegiate Road Cycling Nationals in first place in the overall standings, 33 points ahead of Marian. The Road Nationals continue today with the men's and women's road races and conclude Sunday with a criterium.
Men's Lacrosse
James Steinke erased a 7-6 halftime deficit with a goal early in the third quarter, and the Mavericks responded by scoring nine of the next 10 goals in a 17-10 victory over CSU-Pueblo in the semifinals of the RMAC Tournament in Salt Lake City.
By the end of the third quarter, the Mavericks were up 13-8 and they kept the pressure on, building it to an eight-goal cushion, 17-9, with 2:17 remaining.
Steinke, Trent Pernell and Carson Schwark all recorded hat tricks, JJ Brummett added two and Hunter Holcomb, AJ Switzer, Jake Keyes and Sergio Pelayo also scored.
The Mavericks play Westminster at 6 this evening looking to reclaim the conference championship, won last season on the Mavericks' home field by the Griffins.
Colorado Mesa (13-4) put up 63 shots to 33 by the ThunderWolves (3-9), and won 23 of 28 faceoffs to get into their attack.
Reece Sullivan played the entire game in goal, making five saves to improve to 6-3.
Before the game, CMU's Dylan Checketts picked up his third award of the past week, earning the RMAC Summit Award, which goes to the player in the tournament with the highest GPA. Checketts, the conference academic player of the year from Herriman, Utah, has a 4.0 GPA in pre-business administration. He's the nation's leading faceoff man, winning 72.5% at midfield and has 105 ground balls, which leads the conference.