A fourth-quarter rally came up just short Tuesday night for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team in a 66-60 loss to Colorado School of Mines in the RMAC tournament quarterfinals in Golden.
Down as many as 15 points in the second half, the Mavericks, seeded seventh in the tournament, cut that to six by the end of the third quarter on a pair of free throws by Leah Redding.
The sophomore guard came off the bench and scored a career-high 16 points and played solid defense to help the Mavericks get back in the game. Redding’s previous single-game high was four points.
Her jumper to open the fourth quarter pulled Colorado Mesa (13-16) within four points, 49-45, but every time they threatened, the Orediggers (23-5) had an answer.
Megan Van de Graaf went inside for a bucket, and Redding was fouled on a drive, hitting one of two free throws to make it 51-46.
This time, Ashley Steffeck went inside for a layup, then hit a pair of free throws and Mines, the No. 2 seed, was up nine, 55-46, with 6:48 remaining.
Down 11 with 4:45 remaining, Monica Brooks, in her final game, hit a long 2-pointer from the wing and Olivia Reed went inside with 3:53 to play to cut it back to a seven-point game, 57-50.
Brooks followed that with a spinning short jumper in the lane with 3:23 to play, but Steffeck came back with a short jumper.
Kylie Kravig made a pair of free throws with 2:39 remaining to once again pull CMU within five, but the Mavs had to foul in the final 30 seconds and the Orediggers made three of four to put the game away.
Brooks finished with 13 points and Tia Slade led CMU with 19, attacking the paint and hitting mid-range jumpers, keeping the Mavericks within striking distance with 11 first-half points.
Reed added seven points and eight rebounds and blocked two shots to wrap up her outstanding freshman season.
Mesa’s early defense struggled to keep Mines’ shooters in check — the Orediggers shot 50% from the field in the first quarter, but the defense ramped up in the second quarter, allowing Mines to make only four field goals and not allowing a point for more than 4½ minutes.
CMU outscored Mines 15-11 to cut it to seven at halftime, 31-25, and the teams played even from there.
Steffeck led all scorers with 21 points.
The close loss in the tournament quarterfinals to the team ranked first in the South Central Region showed how far the young Mavericks grew this season from a 1-9 start. They lose only Brooks to graduation and have eight players who missed all or most of the season with injuries.