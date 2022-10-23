Both Colorado Mesa wrestling teams will open the season in the top 10 of their respective national polls.
The women’s team is No. 3, with eight individuals ranked in their weight classes, including two at No. 1, with the men’s team No. 10, with three individuals ranked.
The women’s team received 73 points in the voting to trail North Central (95) and King (88).
The men’s team received 39 votes, with Nebraska-Kearney No. 1 with 75 points. Four RMAC teams are ranked, with Adams State eighth with 46 points, Western Colorado tied for 18th and Colorado School of Mines tied for 24th.
Individually, Marissa Gallegos is ranked No. 1 at 123 points and Jayleen Sekona No. 1 at 191 pounds after her third-place finish in last year’s national tournament. Gallegos was also third last season.
Jennesis Martinez, who missed last season with an injury, is ranked No. 3 at 101 pounds, with Kaylie Catalano seventh in that weight class. Claire DeCugno is ranked fourth at 130, Holly Beaudoin third at 136, Dalia Garibay second at 155 and Isabeau Shalack, who also missed last season with an injury, fourth at 191 pounds.
Ryan Wheeler is ranked No. 2 at 157 pounds, right behind defending national champion Josiah Rider of Adams State, who graduated from Grand Junction High School. Wheeler placed third at last year’s national tournament. Another Grand Junction product, Dawson Collins, is ranked No. 3 at 125 pounds and Collin Metzgar is No. 5 at 133 pounds.