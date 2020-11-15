Colorado Mesa cross country coach Tim Reetz joked earlier this week about shocking the world at Saturday’s D2 XC National Invitational.
An individual champion and team runner-up finish qualifies for the “shock” category.
Tony Torres won the men’s 10-kilometer race and the Colorado Mesa men finished 1-3-4 to place second as a team in the meet in Lubbock, Texas, a replacement for the canceled NCAA Division II national championships.
Several of the teams that qualified were unable to make the trip because of COVID-19 restrictions, including five RMAC teams, but the meet drew 11 teams, mainly from the South Central and Central regions.
Alabama-Huntsville, ranked No. 3 in the nation, won the team title with 46 points, with CMU and West Texas A&M each scoring 77 points. The Mavericks were awarded second place based on tie-breaking procedures.
Torres, a junior from Oro Valley, Arizona, broke away from the pack in the final two miles and won by more than 15 seconds, finishing in 31 minutes, 37.68 seconds.
It was his first career race victory, and the first for a CMU men’s runner since 2015.
Jarod Kuhn was third in 31:56.53 and Mark Testa fourth in 31:59.17. All three shattered their previous best times in a 10K race by more than 2½ minutes each.
Mesa’s Triston Charles placed 32nd (33:24.66) and Ian Cropp was 46th (33:45.11), with both runners moving up several spots in the final two miles to help the Mavericks’ team finish.
Although the race was missing national powers Colorado Mines (ranked No. 1) and Western Colorado (No. 2), along with other RMAC powers Colorado Christian (No. 5) and Adams State (No. 6), the unranked Mavericks placed ahead of No. 9 West Texas A&M, No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney, No. 15 Oklahoma Christian and UT-Tyler, which received votes.
Freshman Kira MacGill finished ninth in the women’s 6K race in 22:55.66, with senior Lindsay Parsons 25th in 23:32.40, moving up seven spots in the final half of the race.
Both of the CMU women, plus Torres, Kuhn and Testa made the all-invitational team.
Women’s Wrestling
Marissa Gallegos reached the championship match at 55 kilograms in the U23 National Freestyle Championships in Omaha, losing 6-2 to finish second.
She was one of five CMU wrestlers to achieve All-America status at the event.
Caylee Collins placed fourth at 72 kg, Kayla Munoz and Tristan Kelly were fifth at 65 and 76, respectively, and Anja Tschohl placed eighth at 53 kg.