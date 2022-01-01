Collin Metzgar’s championship in the Midwest Classic just before the Christmas break catapulted him from being ranked No. 11 in the nation at 133 pounds to No. 2 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, released Friday.
Metzgar, a senior from Colorado Springs, is one of four Colorado Mesa wrestlers ranked individually, with the Mavericks moving up from receiving votes as a team to No. 15 after an impressive dual victory over Western Colorado and a sixth-place finish at the Midwest Classic.
Metzgar (13-2) is the first CMU wrestler to win a weight class in the prestigious Midwest Classic, and CMU’s team finish was a program best.
Redshirt freshman Dawson Collins (13-2) of Grand Junction was unranked before the Mavs’ final competition of 2021. His runner-up finish at 125 pounds, including victories over then-No. 2 Nick Daggett of UNC-Pembroke and then-No. 6 Paxton Rosen of Central Oklahoma, earned him a No. 7 ranking in his weight class this week.
Ryan Wheeler (11-4), who placed seventh at the Midwest Classic at 157 pounds, is ranked No. 12, with Grand Junction High School graduate Josiah Rider of Adams State ranked No. 6. Rider wrestled for the Grizzlies in 2019-20, but was not on the roster last year before returning this season.
Donnie Negus (9-2) is ranked No. 10 at 197 pounds for the Mavericks, who return to competition Jan. 6-7 at the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky.