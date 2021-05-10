One down, nine to go.
Miami Dade College became the first team to qualify for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in two years, powering past No. 8 Santa Fe College 10-5 on Sunday in the South Atlantic District title game.
The No. 20 Sharks (36-17) are sure to move up when the new national rankings are released this afternoon.
Santa Fe had come all the way back through the losers’ bracket after being upset in the first round, winning four straight games, including an 11-1 win over Miami Dade on Saturday. Earlier Sunday, Robb Adams threw a no-hitter, striking out seven and coming one walk and one error from a perfect game, in a 5-0 win over Northwest Florida State.
That put the Saints into the winner-take-all championship game, but Dade scored five runs in the third inning to take control. It was 6-5 entering the eighth, when the Sharks put up four more runs and William Silva allowed a one-out single, but with two out and a runner at second, struck out Tyler Shelnut to clinch the Sharks’ first JUCO World Series berth since 2014.
The NJCAA has changed the names of several districts, with the South Atlantic the former Gulf District.
The next qualifier should be determined Tuesday, when the South District tournament wraps up in Ozark, Ala. The tournament was down to its final five teams Sunday, with Southern Union eliminating Wallace State. Snead State, No. 9 Chattahoochee Valley, Wallace-Dothan and Shelton State were also in the running, with two games scheduled today and the championship and if-necessary games on Tuesday.
In the newly named Appalachian District (Tennessee-Georgia), Columbia State plays No. 2 Walters State and Motlow State faces No. 15 Dyersburg in a four-team double-elimination Region 7 tournament to reach the district playoffs against the Georgia champion. East Georgia, Georgia Highlands, Andrew and Gordon State are also playing a double-elimination tournament in Region 17. The district best-of-three series is at the Georgia champion May 19-21.
Monroe College (N.Y.) was moved into Region 20 this year because several teams in New York opted out of playing, and defeated Harford (Md.) 15-8 to win that title and advance to the East District tournament May 14-16 in South Carolina. Florence-Darlington Tech, Spartanburg Methodist and Louisburg were still alive in the Region 10 tournament, with the championship today.
Navarro College and San Jacinto College-North will play a best-of-three series May 15-16 to determine the Mid-South District title, with the Southwest District tournament May 14-17 at McLennan Community College.
In the Midwest (formerly Northern) District, Iowa Western will play Indian Hills in a best-of-three series this weekend in the Region 11 super-regional. South Suburban will host the Region 4 tournament this week, with No. 1 Wabash Valley the favorite in the Region 24 playoffs.
The Plains (formerly Central) District tournament is May 20-22 in Salina, Kan., with teams in sub-regionals this week. Johnson County, ranked No. 7, and No. 10 Cowley County, are expected to battle for the respective sub-regional titles. Delgado College won the Region 23 title in Louisiana and is awaiting the Region 2 (Arkansas-Oklahoma) and Region 16 (Missouri) champions. The South Central District is May 21-23 at the Region 2 champion.
The West District playoffs are May 20-23 in Arizona, with those three regions beginning their playoffs this week.