Mike Sirko, who has more than 250 wins in his 40-year coaching career, has stepped down as the Grand Junction High School football coach.
Sirko, who coached the Tigers from 2016-2019, led Grand Junction into the Class 4A state playoffs last season, and went 12-29 in his tenure.
“He just felt it was time,” District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said. “He felt it was time to head in a different direction. … He wants to spend time with his kids and grandkids; that’s what’s next for him.”
The Grand Junction assistant coaches are running summer workouts. Cain and GJ Athletic Director Carol Sams will meet next week to decide how to handle the football coaching vacancy. District 51 administrators return to their buildings on Monday.
“Carol and I will get together next week and decide if we’re going to post the position or what we’re going to do,” Cain said. Because it’s so late, they could decide to promote an assistant coach on an interim basis, Cain said, and have more time to conduct a search for the next head coach.
Sirko replaced Robbie Owens in 2016 after successful stops at seven other schools. He won the Class 4A state title at Rampart in 1998 and also helped revitalize Aspen’s program before returning to Hotchkiss for two seasons, where he began coaching in 1979.
He simplified the Tigers’ offense from Owens’ up-tempo, no-huddle pistol scheme to a power-I formation, and started to build the program’s numbers back up. Cain said when he stopped by the Tigers’ voluntary workout Wednesday morning, they had nearly 50 players participating.
Sirko’s final season at Grand Junction culminated in a 5-5 regular season in 2019 and a playoff berth, where the Tigers lost to Broomfield.
The football job isn’t the only one open at Grand Junction. Baseball coach Justin Little resigned in May.
Little was part of a program at Colorado Mesa that provides counselors to District 51 schools, but accepted another position at CMU.
“Justin took another job and it just didn’t work out for him to be a high school baseball coach with the time commitments,” Cain said.
Little, who played baseball at CMU, went 48-37 in four-plus seasons at Grand Junction — the Tigers were 1-1 this past spring when the season was postponed, then canceled, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cain said he and Sams are in the process of finding his replacement, with assistant coaches also running summer workouts.