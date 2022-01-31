Colorado Mesa announced this morning the hiring of Grand Valley native Miles Kochevar as the Mavericks' new head football coach.
Kochevar, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School, was one of five finalists for the job, interviewing on campus Saturday.
“Miles Kochevar is a talented coach and a high character human being who will provide the leadership needed for our football student-athletes on the field, in the classroom and around the community,” CMU President John Marshall said in a release. “He is exactly the right person to lead our program to championships and we are delighted to welcome him, his wife Krista and sons Anthony and Santino back to the Grand Valley and to campus.”
Kochevar was an assistant coach on Joe Ramunno's staff at Mesa from 2007-2011, then became a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Colorado State University. He also coached at Humboldt State, Northern Colorado and West Texas A&M before becoming the defensive coordinator at RMAC rival CSU-Pueblo.
“I am honored and deeply humbled to be the head football coach at Colorado Mesa University and am eager to get to work,” said Kochevar. “I want to thank President John Marshall, Athletic Director Bryan Rooks, the search committee and committee chair Robin Brown for trusting me to advance the program and to further unite the Grand Junction community with our players, coaches and staff.”
He met with the football team this morning and will be introduced at a press conference later this afternoon.
“As a Grand Junction native, I’m thrilled to be back home in the community I grew up in. I love this place and I’m excited to get to know the players and take an already strong program and build on it,” Kochevar said in the release.
